Last year, my father passed away, and my mom died about ten years before him. They lived in the same house for over 50 years. It was hard losing my parents. Going through their belongings and deciding what to do with them was a lot of work and overwhelming.

I kept a few of my favorites but did not have the space for much, so I opted to give away most of it to friends, family, and on Buy Nothing. One way I was able to repurpose some of my parents’ belongings was by utilizing the San Pedro Assistance League Consignment Shop.

The San Pedro Assistance League, a nonprofit agency, was founded in 1936. The consignment shop started over 25 years ago. Patrons like myself bring in items, and volunteers decide if they will accept them. The cut is 50/50 between the shop and the person selling the item. The shop uses the money for many of its programs, including dentistry for low-income children, new school clothes for struggling local families, a monthly luncheon for individuals who are blind or have low vision, and other services provided to people experiencing poverty locally.

A retired teacher, Patty Key has volunteered in the consignment shop for over ten years. She enjoys seeing new and different products and learning about their history. “It is interesting to learn why they are donating,” she says.

The consignment shop accepts items three days a month, on the first three Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (no arrivals after 1:30 p.m.). The shop does not accept clothing, bedding, homemade items, or anything too large, as they have limited space. Items must be in perfect condition and clean. They accept jewelry, especially vintage, crystal, vases, glassware, serving trays, and some purses.

Once received, the goods will be on the shelf in the gift shop for up to three months. After that time, if the item has not sold, customers can pick it up or donate it back to the Assistance League. Unsold items are donated to the Beacon House Thrift Store.

The consignment shop has many unusual things for purchase. “If you see something you like, buy it. It may be a one-of-a-kind item that the shop will not have again,” says Michele Kielbasa, office manager.

People start lining up to sell their items before the consignment shop opens, and there is a competitiveness about where you are in line. It is advised to bring your patience. Patrons utilize the shop when downsizing, need extra money, or have inherited items. Most items I have been consigning from my parents are vintage jewelry, hurricane lanterns, and crystal pieces.

The gift shop is often busier on Fridays after consignment days, as new items have been put on the shelves for sale. During the holidays, vintage tree ornaments, decorations, and a boutique with new and consigned items are available, with the proceeds benefitting Assistance League programs.

Gail King, who has been volunteering for over ten years, says, “It feels good to help out in the community. People love to buy old jewelry that was special in somebody else’s family.”

Upcycling my parents’ belongings was very personal, and I did it without hiring anybody or having an estate sale. The consignment store was an excellent way for me to give some of their items a new home while benefiting people in need. I know my parents would be happy. I used to buy my dad See’s Candies regularly at the Assistance League, and coming into the shop now brings back fond memories of him, who I miss so much.

For more information about volunteering or gift shop hours, contact (310) 832-8355 or visit assistanceleague.org/san-pedro-south-bay. The Assistance League is located at 1441 W. 8th Street in San Pedro. spt