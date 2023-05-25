SailGP, the Sail Grand Prix, is coming to San Pedro at the Port of Los Angeles July 22-23, and there are some things you should know before they get here.

First, what is SailGP? It is a global championship of high-tech sailing that uses identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans that fly over the water at over 60 miles per hour. Although the boats are the same, the teams are represented by the best of the best sailors from the U.S., Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland. There are several races around the globe where the teams compete for points, with recent races in Bermuda, England, Denmark, France, Spain, Dubai, Singapore, Australia, and the U.S., including stops in Chicago, San Francisco, and now Los Angeles.

The mission is to bring one of the fastest-growing watersports to the most iconic locations around the world with a message of sustainability and an emphasis on the skill and ability of each team rather than the technology of each boat. The teams of elite athletes have won 14 Olympic medals, six America’s Cup titles, 10 World Sailor of the Year titles, 80 World Racing Championships, and five Volvo Ocean Race titles. Couple that with the fierce nation versus nation rivalries and you get two days of adrenaline-filled competition viewed by a loyal international following.

For San Pedro, one key component of the race is its economic and environmental impact locally. The Crowne Plaza and the DoubleTree hotels are booked all July as work crews prepare for the race in town. The production crew hires local security and chefs who source low-carbon, plant-based meals for the athletes and staff throughout their stay. They estimate an average of $16 million in direct community benefit for each event, with another $30 million in advertising to highlight each race and venue. The teams are incented to engage with the community for youth sports and environmental education. SailGP is already working with the Boys & Girls Club, LAMI, AltaSea, the Battleship IOWA, and our local yacht clubs.

The environmental focus is to provide global awareness of ways to combat climate change to inspire, accelerate our transition to clean energy, and fundamentally change how we impact our planet. This takes shape in many ways. The food vendors must eliminate single-use containers for water, use biodegradable packaging, and eliminate use of plastics wherever possible. For many, this is an incentive to retool their businesses and rethink their impact at major events in a way that is likely to carry on long after SailGP’s first visit to San Pedro. The teams also engage in local impact projects specific to the host venue. For example, they planted trees in Taranto, Italy, protected seagrass in Saint-Tropez, and helped develop the city’s largest solar farm in Plymouth, England.

As you may expect, a production of this scale has many moving parts with trucks, boats, support crews, and infrastructure. SailGP is committed to 100 percent clean-energy-powered events by 2025. That includes the tech base, media center, fan village, guest experiences, and broadcasting operations. Teams often bike to the racecourse from their hotels. Spectators will be able to sail to the event or watch from shore. The fleet of F50s is fully powered by nature, and SailGP wants its innovations to reduce the carbon footprint to lead the way and inspire others to do the same.

SailGP is expecting 11 million viewers through live broadcasts and online streaming. There will be about 3,000 visitors to San Pedro on race days, with the course adjacent to Berth 46 (the outer harbor). Crews will start to arrive July 6 to begin preparations. The real action will take place the weekend of July 21-23, with racecourse closures likely taking place between 3 and 5 p.m. for the rehearsal on Friday and official racing on Saturday and Sunday.

San Pedro has an excellent opportunity to showcase our town in a new and environmentally conscious way. The broadcast will highlight our town’s history and connection to the ocean. The world will see how the Port of LA has led the way in clean air innovations to protect our neighborhoods better while our workforce moves the cargo better and faster than any other port on the globe.

The LA Maritime Institute (LAMI) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor will showcase ocean and underprivileged youth education. AltaSea will provide solutions for food insecurity, ocean exploration, and clean energy. And lastly, the Port of LA will continue to bring world-class performances, entertainment, and sports to San Pedro, making us the diamond destination we were always meant to be. spt

For more info on SailGP, visit sailgp.com.