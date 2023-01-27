The February 2023 issue of San Pedro Today is now available online. (Click the links for individual stories or read the entire issue below.)
ON THE COVER: Passion, Purpose, & Pizza by Nadia Nizetich
Miller Butler finds a home in San Pedro.
PLUS:
- Utro’s Dies Hard by Joshua Stecker
San Pedro’s iconic Utro’s Café closes its doors, marking the end of an era.
- Eat in San Pedro: My Type of Pizza by Sanam Lamborn
A tour of artisanal pizza makers in town.
- Give Where We Live by Lee Williams
Many local charities can use our help.
-
Truth & Positivity by Anthony Pirozzi
‘It’s not about time; it’s about want.’
-
I May Be Over the Hill, but the View is Still Great by Steve Marconi
The ‘Real San Pedran’ turns 40; Remembering San Pedro’s first Little League title.
- Escape in San Pedro! by Jennifer Marquez
Brain Games Escape Rooms offers something unique & fun for a night out in town.
- Why is San Pedro’s Culture Important? by Linda Grimes
San Pedro Waterfront Arts District launches new Culture Talks! series.
- Same Themes, Different Stories by Amber Sheikh
A candid discussion on homelessness.
- Practice Like You Play by Eddie McKenna
The importance of intention.
- ‘OMG, Did You Hear?’ by Sophie Schoenfeld, MFT
How gossip keeps us together.
- February events, and much more!
Read the complete issue below:
