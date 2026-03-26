San Pedro Shows Up for Toyo

I remember my mom hemming my clothes growing up.

She had a background in tailoring and would have me stand on a stool while she pinned my pants, usually inside out. I could never stand still and just wanted to go play. Even during my most stubborn teenage years, she kept mending my clothes. Later, after I moved away, I still brought things back for her to fix. In a quiet way, it kept us connected.

That might be why I’ve always been particular about tailoring since my mom passed away years ago. I tried a few places, but none felt right. Some were too industrial for me, and others not very friendly. Then I kept hearing the same name from people around town: Toyo.

I had passed her shop on 9th Street many times without ever realizing what was inside. Walking in felt like stepping into a busy workshop, a step back in time. Clothes and projects were everywhere, and Toyo was right in the middle of it all. Chizuko Cusumano, known as Toyo, is petite, beautiful, and highly skilled at what she does. She is direct and to the point. She will tell you if something is not worth fixing or if it is simple enough to handle yourself.

For more than 26 years, Toyo has been part of San Pedro. Her work is precise, her prices fair, and she has built long-standing relationships with her customers. She remembers people, their families, and their stories, creating strong connections with her customers.

“I was interested in fashion ever since I was little,” Toyo says. “I am so lucky I can do what I have a passion for as my job.”

Recently, customers noticed her shop was closed. Toyo, who is independent and proud by nature, had not shared that she is undergoing treatment for stage 4 liver cancer and has been unable to work. She did not want to burden anybody or ask for help.

During one of many visits to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro ER, she ran into a familiar face. Natalie Vuoso, a nurse and longtime customer, immediately recognized her. Both Natalie and her mom have had many items altered and repaired by Toyo, including Vuoso’s first interview outfit for a nursing job 15 years ago. When Vuoso learned what was happening, she asked if she could help set up a GoFundMe. Toyo hesitated at first but eventually agreed.

The community’s response was swift. Friends, customers, and neighbors united to raise nearly $16,000, enabling Toyo to concentrate on her health and recovery. Thanks to San Pedro’s support, she no longer has to try to work when she feels tired and weak. Toyo is deeply grateful and moved by the kindness shown by our community.

“Toyo’s impact on our town made the word spread so fast. Kindness leaves an impact on people,” says Vuoso. “The ER in San Pedro genuinely cares about the community we serve, and that’s something really special about this town.”

Toyo appreciates the close-knit San Pedro community that has supported her so much. She is looking to move into a ground-floor apartment to make things easier during this time, so she won’t have to climb stairs like at her current place. As she keeps up with her treatment, customers in San Pedro and beyond continue to support her.

In San Pedro, places like Toyo’s are part of the neighborhood’s fabric. When someone who has quietly supported many people needs help, the community comes together.

Toyo’s Alterations is located at 765 W. 9th Street in San Pedro. Toyo’s GoFundMe is gofundme.com/f/support-toyo-san-pedros-beloved-seamstress. spt