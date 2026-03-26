San Pedro Has a Seat at the Table

If you’ve ever wondered how major decisions are made in Los Angeles, the answer isn’t always found under the bright lights of City Hall or in the headlines of a council vote.

Often, the real work—shaping, debating, and refining—takes place within a network of boards and commissions that operate openly throughout the city.

Unlike the neighborhood councils that serve an important advisory role for decision makers, commissions vote and take action within the large city departments as governing bodies. And here’s the part that should matter to all of us in San Pedro: the city commissions are public venues where our voices are heard, and we have neighbors with seats at that table.

The City of Los Angeles’ commission system has a history spanning over a century. The 2000 Los Angeles Charter Reform—which included our county supervisor, Janice Hahn, as a key contributor—expanded the community checks and balances within a city that was rapidly growing.

Instead of concentrating power in a single office, the city established boards and commissions made up of appointed residents. Our mayor, Karen Bass, makes appointments, and the 15-member City Council confirms the nominees. These commissions are designed to bring expertise, transparency, and public accountability to areas such as policing, planning, ports, and public works.

Today, more than 50 active commissions operate across Los Angeles. While each has a specific purpose, they all share one common trait: They influence decisions that shape our neighborhoods long before those decisions become law.

For a community like San Pedro, which is geographically distant from Downtown Los Angeles yet economically and culturally vital, the commission system isn’t just a bureaucratic structure. It’s access. It’s representation. It’s leverage. Currently, San Pedro is well represented by several local residents serving on key City of Los Angeles commissions.

Yvette Smith and Theresa Sardisco serve on the Animal Services Commission. San Pedro loves our pets, and these commissioners help guide policies that affect everything from shelter operations to pet adoption programs across the city.

Congratulations to Yolanda Regalado, owner of Sirens Java & Tea, on her recent appointment to the Fire Commission. Given the impacts of climate change and the recent fires that affected our neighbors to the north, the Fire Commission holds a vital role in overseeing the Los Angeles Fire Department, influencing emergency response, staffing, and community safety initiatives.

Yolanda’s husband, Ray Regalado, is a member of the Transportation Commission, which oversees everything from street improvements to traffic flow and mobility planning—this commission influences how San Pedrans get around the city every day.

Doug Epperhart serves on the Neighborhood Commission. Dedicated to boosting community involvement and empowering local voices, this commission supports the neighborhood councils that provide residents a direct connection to city government.

Amber Sheikh, John Bagakis, Mona Sutton, and Joe Gatlin all serve on the Harbor Area Planning Commission. This group may have one of the most direct impacts on San Pedro’s future. The Harbor Area Planning Commission reviews and makes decisions on development projects, land use, and zoning. These issues directly affect housing, business growth, and the character of our community.

And I, Lee Williams, have the honor of serving on the Harbor Commission at the Port of Los Angeles. The Harbor Commission oversees operations at the port, guiding everything from environmental initiatives to major development projects that impact the entire region. What most people don’t realize is that the port doesn’t run on your tax dollars, nor does our $1.7 billion budget feed into the city’s general fund. The port invests 10 percent of its operating income here in San Pedro and Wilmington. That’s $400 million to date, with another $400 million planned over the next decade. I believe the port has an important mission: to continue being the economic engine of our region while operating more cleanly and creating more jobs that support residents, small businesses, and improve the quality of life for all San Pedrans.

Commissioners are unpaid volunteers who approve projects, establish policies, and shape recommendations that ultimately reach the City Council. Many of us dedicate 5, 10, or 20 hours a week in service to the city, and we do so with pride. If you’re interested in any of these areas of city government, I encourage you to attend commission meetings, either in person or online. For more details, visit lacity.gov/government/boards-commissions.

Commissioners serve at the pleasure of the mayor, and she has the authority to appoint and remove commissioners at her discretion. San Pedro is well represented, and our Councilmember Tim McOsker is working with Mayor Bass to see how we can secure more seats at more tables for San Pedro and the rest of the One Five. spt