PHOTOS: 2025 State of the District

OCTOBER 9, 2025 – Dalmatian-American Club

During his Oct. 9 State of the District address at San Pedro’s Dalmatian-American Club, Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker reflected on what he called a challenging but hopeful year for the city. Speaking to a packed crowd, he acknowledged recent hardships—from devastating wildfires and a $1 billion budget shortfall to a wave of ICE raids he described as “inhumane.” Yet, McOsker focused much of his speech on progress and resilience across the 15th District. He highlighted restored funding for animal shelters, the long-awaited Los Angeles Convention Center expansion, and community-led wildfire relief efforts. McOsker also shared updates on the One San Pedro redevelopment, the upcoming reopening of Sunken City, and preparations for the 2028 Olympic sailing events. He closed by reaffirming his commitment to clean air, good jobs, and keeping the Harbor community strong, compassionate, and united. spt

(photos: John Mattera Photography)