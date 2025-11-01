PHOTOS: 2025 Los Angeles Sportswalk of Fame Induction Ceremony

OCTOBER 13, 2025 – Battleship Iowa Museum
San Pedro’s Sportswalk of Fame—now the Los Angeles Sportswalk of Fame—honored six athletes aboard the Battleship Iowa Museum on Oct. 13. This year’s honorees were John Link, Philip D’Amato, Marina Vitalich, Murphy Su’a, Mike Pentecost, and Mike O’Donnell. The event raised $12,000 in scholarships for local high school athletes. Founded in 1978 to celebrate sports achievement and community spirit, the Sportswalk continues its mission to promote sports education and youth scholarships. Past honorees include icons like Jerry West, Jackie Robinson, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and Tommy Lasorda. spt
(photos: John Mattera Photography)
