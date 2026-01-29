Bistro Date

February is synonymous with love and dating. However, I believe that any day is a good day to visit a couple of bistros in town.

When Seaside Bistro (1420 W. 25th St.) opened a handful of years ago, many people I know gave rave reviews of their breakfast menu. And they were not wrong. Truth be told, I have eaten here more often for breakfast than for any other meal. But don’t get me wrong—the other meals here are really good, too.

Seaside Bistro’s prime rib and mashed potatoes. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

Their breakfast menu offers plenty of options. If you have read my column long enough, you know that I have a soft spot for any type of omelette that includes bacon, mushrooms, avocado, and cheese. As such, I have had both variations on the menu and give them both a thumbs up. I particularly like the generous amount of cascading avocado slices on top of the omelette. My request for the side home potatoes to be extra crispy is always served exactly as I request it. When I am really hungry and it’s late morning, their country fried steak and eggs are my go-to. The lunch menu includes a good selection of sandwiches (hot and cold), burgers, soups, and salads.

The dinner menu, though, is a whole other story. One can assume that a restaurant that is open all day may keep the same vibe during every service. But here, they step it up at night.

Don’t be fooled by Seaside Bistro’s simplistic, albeit clean, comfortable, and modern ambiance. Dinner service is like stepping into a high-end restaurant. The dinner courses are served with intentional plating. For example, being served mashed potatoes piped onto a plate to look like duchess potatoes makes such a visual difference. Call me crazy, but it made my prime rib dish feel even more tasty.

Not only is the composition appealing to the eye, but these dishes are served with the restaurant’s name, Seaside, handwritten in glaze on the side of the plate. There are plenty of chicken, steak, and seafood options; you won’t be disappointed.

Savoria Mélange Bistro (1902 S. Pacific Ave.) opened its doors last year. Currently, they only offer dinner service. It is impossible for me to fully write about the food experience here before setting the scene. Having dined at the restaurants that preceded Savoria Mélange, I was completely taken aback when I first walked in.

The Bakhtiari Kebob at Savoria Mélange.

(photo: Sanam Lamborn)

The space has had a much-needed overhaul, making it look brighter and feel more spacious. The elegant décor—which combines royal blue with gold accents and the magenta bougainvillea flowers in pots hanging from the back wall—creates an overall ambiance reminiscent of a Mediterranean bistro.

The menu takes you on a culinary journey from Mediterranean to Persian and Armenian dishes that reflect the owners’ background. The loaded hummus, olive tapenade, and the Mediterranean board are my favorite appetizers. The main menu includes French favorites beef bourguignon and ratatouille, along with chicken, seafood, steak, and pasta options. I equate their Bakhtiari Kebob to a feast on a plate. At Savoria Mélange, it’s served with skewers of tender, marinated beef and chicken, basmati rice, tzatziki, and pickled red cabbage, along with a grilled hot pepper and a whole tomato. I gravitate toward the kebob plates not only because of my Persian heritage but also because they are well-made.

But before you have a chance to indulge in your chosen dinner, you will be presented with what I consider a very eye-catching and delightful bread service: a lit butter candle surrounded by pieces of house-made rosemary focaccia. The heat slowly softens the butter for the bread to be dipped in. Enjoyed with a glass of wine, cocktail, or mocktail from their drink menu, it makes for a perfect start to a great meal. spt