San Pedro’s Little Secret: Ciao Bella Pizzeria

The contributions of the many Italians who immigrated to San Pedro in the early and mid-1900s are well documented.

Many of our residents are proud second, third, or fourth-generation Italian-Americans. A few Italian immigrants are still making their way to Pedro. In recognition of October being Italian-American Heritage Month, I’d like to tell you about an Italian-born chef who fell in love with a Pedro girl and started Ciao Bella Pizzeria Mobile Wood-fired Oven.

Giovanni Di Iorio was born in Ischia, a small island off the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. He grew up in a family where almost everyone is involved in the island’s hospitality industry. During his early teenage years, he started working at his uncles’ restaurant, where he learned every aspect of running a food establishment. Through the years, he continued to sharpen his cooking skills by working the high tourism summer season on the island and in Germany during the winter months.

In 2007, Di Iorio met a San Pedro born-and-raised girl who was visiting family in Ischia. The couple married in 2010, and upon moving to Los Angeles, Di Iorio worked as a corporate chef. Eventually, the couple made their way back to San Pedro in 2019 and purchased their home.

Unexpectedly, the pandemic in early 2020 changed everything for Di Iorio, because his work was halted due to the COVID-19 restrictions. By summertime, he was feeling restless and in need of work. In August of that year, he borrowed the corporate company’s unused mobile wood-fire pizza oven, and Ciao Bella Pizzeria came to be. Di Iorio hard at work. (photo: John Mattera Photography)

Di Iorio’s pizza is a reflection of being born in a region of Italy renowned for its culinary richness and 28 years of experience working in restaurants. His style is informed by the traditional Neapolitan pizza, which is characteristically thin crusted and cooked at a high temperature for 90 seconds, resulting in pillowy edges. However, today’s pizza makers develop their own unique style because of evolving flour types, techniques, and modern machinery.

Di Iorio’s dough has its own identity, one that cooks into a crust that he proudly defines as “fluffy.” His technique is a closely guarded secret, understandably. Nonetheless, he firmly believes the dough should be at its peak of performance by the time it’s shaped and slid into the oven. His crust has a satisfying crunch, good chewability, and is easily digestible.

Ciao Bella’s pizza menu is reflective of the Mediterranean cuisine’s sensibilities, where a few fresh ingredients deliver big flavors. Di Iorio suggests starting with his margherita to fully appreciate his pizza’s character. Other standout selections are the Honey Badger, topped with soppressata, Calabrian chili, and honey, which delivers a delicious combination of sweet and spicy. There is also the special tartufata, topped with a delicate truffle-infused cream, sautéed mushrooms, and fresh arugula.

Today, Ciao Bella operates successfully with the flexibility to pull into various locations in San Pedro, as well as greater Los Angeles. A mobile business might not have the overhead costs of a brick and mortar, however, it comes with its own challenges, like unpredictable weather—which can affect baking—and the amount of time spent on setup and breakdown. But neither heat, cold, nor wind slows down Di Iorio and his team from making consistently good pizza. He humorously refers to himself as “San Pedro’s Little Secret.” As such, every time he travels for gigs beyond our port town, he proudly personifies a little bit of Ischia and San Pedro through his food.

Ciao Bella is rooted in resilience and years of Di Iorio perfecting his craft. His pizza speaks for itself. Find his schedule and location by following Ciao Bella Mobile Pizzeria on Instagram @ciao_bella_mobile_pizzeria and/or Facebook @ciaobellamobilepizzeria. Give him a try. spt