Think Prime Steak House & Piano Bar is a gem in its own classification. There’s nothing quite like it in San Pedro.

This warm, welcoming dining and entertainment space has something for everyone. You could enjoy happy hour at the long winding bar, savor a more formal dining experience in the main room, listen (or dance) to live music in the lounge, shoot some pool in the billiard room, or simply enjoy Sunday brunch on the outside patio.

“We try to cater to different demographics,” says Paul Aghilipour. “That’s why every night we have some activity going on.” The beauty of Think Prime Steak House is that its expansive layout allows for a unique experience wherever you plant yourself.

This upscale, casual chic restaurant will celebrate its 16th anniversary on December 9. In a sense, though, its roots were planted 30 years ago.

Kashi Aghilipour (“Kash Aghi”) opened Think Bistro in San Pedro in 1995, then Think Café in 1997, and later, Think Prime, which was its own gutsy endeavor launched during the 2008 economic collapse. Kashi took over what had originally been the Tasman Sea. About the only thing remaining from those days is the color red, which now tastefully flows throughout the interior.

The enduring power of the Think brand owes itself to Kashi’s vision and hard work. His brother Paul joined him 10 years ago to help run Think Prime. (Paul managed The Whale & Ale for a time before Andrew Silber and worked in the hotel and restaurant corporate sector for several years.)

Humble Beginnings

When Kashi and his mother arrived in San Pedro in 1981 from Paris (and originally, Iran), “We didn’t really have much, we basically had nothing,” says Kashi. “So we rented a little studio apartment on Santa Cruz for $175 a month.”

Kashi enrolled in San Pedro Adult School to learn English and got a job pumping gas. His first restaurant job was at the Grand House. He then moved on to manage Café Noir, which his cousin owned.

“While I was at Café Noir, everybody thought it was my place because I was there six days a week. And the whole concept of Think evolved. It was more than just wining and dining. I wanted people to get together, to socialize. It was similar to our background in France where people would sit around, sharing their ideas and thoughts. Sometimes serious, sometimes not serious. Just sharing ideas and learning from each other.” Discourse was the aim, along with enjoying a delicious meal.

When I first experienced Think Prime, it felt like a small galaxy of mini-venues. But the liveliness and Kashi’s presence pull it together. His guests enjoy a wide selection of food and wine, all at reasonable prices. (The happy hour menu has 51 items, from scampi to Angus burgers to quesadillas and kabobs.)

There’s a prime rib special on Tuesday nights and an oyster happy hour on Wednesdays. Their Sunday brunch, “Think Brunch of Champions,” also boasts an eclectic menu.

“That’s why people come,” says Paul. “One of the important things is, I like to say, in terms of the cuisine, ‘keep it simple, keep it fresh, and keep it competitive.’ What has happened is people come, see, they know Kashi for 40 years. We started with many customers, but all these customers have become friends. We go to their weddings, we go to their birthday parties, so they’re no longer just customers.”

David Preston Grim is a vocalist and guitarist who plays at Think Prime on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. He plays samplings from the American songbook, which for him includes country, rock, songs from the Rat Pack, and his favorite: Neil Diamond. Grim’s been with Think Prime for 10 years.

“It’s a great crowd,” he says. “It’s kind of like Cheers, your home away from home. It’s like family. If someone’s missing, it’s like, ‘Where’s so-and-so?’ I feel blessed to be a part of it.” Keyboardist Richard Ihara plays smooth jazz on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Sundays and Mondays, especially during football season, all eyes are fixed on the games with no musical interference.

This bonhomie extends to the Think staff, whom Kashi credits for the success of the restaurants. “The team that we had in all these places, and the teamwork, we’re like family,” he shares. “Think Café is run by Sonny [Ramirez], who worked with me for almost 20 years. When I was the manager, he was a worker. When I opened my restaurant, he came with me. So, he took over. And Carly joined us. She was a waitress there, and then they got married, so I sold it to them,” he continues. “And then with the Bistro [now called Seaside Bistro], Hector [Tecpile] worked with me for like 12 years, and he and his brother run that. Here, Maria, she’s the manager and her husband, Alejandro, is the chef. Everybody knows Maria, and she’s great. We’re getting older now. Eventually, we’ll just hand it out to them.”

Think Prime Steak House has a robust presence on Facebook and Instagram (@thinkprimesteak). “We post info almost every day about our promotions and things happening in our little corner of the town,” says Paul.

One customer recently posted on social media, “Loved this place. [It] reminded me as if I was in a steakhouse in a mafia movie. Great atmosphere, very attentive staff, amazing food.” spt

Think Prime Steak House & Piano Bar is located at 29601 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more info, call (310) 221-0415 or visit thinkprime-steakhouse.com.