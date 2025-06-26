After last year’s drone experiment, fireworks return to Cabrillo Beach for the 75th anniversary celebration of San Pedro’s iconic Independence Day tradition

For generations, the Cabrillo Beach Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular, an event founded by the legendary John Olguin, has illuminated the skies high above Cabrillo Beach.

Now nearing its 75th anniversary, this iconic event has long symbolized tradition, community, and the sheer joy of watching the night sky burst with color over the San Pedro Bay.

Last year, the Cabrillo Beach Boosters took a bold step into the future by introducing a drone light show instead of traditional fireworks. It may not have been their first choice, but it took courage to organize the entire event in just 45 days after the fireworks vendor fell through. While there were clear benefits, it also provided valuable insights into where improvements are necessary.

Thanks to nearly 400 survey responses from attendees and local residents, we now have a detailed understanding of how the community reacted to this change and what they hope to see in the future.

WHAT THE COMMUNITY SAID

• 61% of respondents had never seen a drone show before, which made the experience novel and exciting for most.

• Two-thirds of attendees found the show to be somewhat to extremely unique, but only one-third rated it “good” or better.

• 93% of everyone—myself included—felt that the show was too short, which clearly indicated that the performance lacked the pacing and emotional buildup of traditional fireworks.

• 60% appreciated the organization of the event, and 57% said parking was easy—logistics we can feel good about.

• Interestingly, more than half watched the show from home, rooftops, or nearby lookout spots, highlighting how the visual scale and brightness extended over a large area of San Pedro.

• Only one in five people listened to the musical simulcast, which was a missed opportunity for deeper entertainment and storytelling.

• 70% thought the venue was good, and two-thirds felt they had sufficient information beforehand, indicating that the foundation for community engagement is strong.

• Still, 70% of survey respondents indicated a preference for fireworks, while only 43% expressed interest in attending another drone show in 2025.

While the drone show was a promising test of early-generation technology, it hasn’t quite matched the grandeur of the fireworks that have defined this event for decades. With 70% of our community calling for the return of fireworks, the message is clear: Bring back fireworks this year.

From a practical standpoint, cost is also a key factor. The drone show, while environmentally forward-thinking, costs twice as much as traditional fireworks. That’s a heavy lift for any budget, especially when the technology hasn’t fully caught up with the audience’s expectations.

Fireworks are a complicated issue. They affect the environment, our pets, veterans, and neighbors who are sensitive to sound. The political turmoil of today may make many of us feel somewhat less celebratory this year. However, with the show taking place on July 5, there will be increased police and fire resources deployed on the streets of San Pedro to address illegal fireworks on the 4th, which we can all agree is out of control.

This isn’t about turning our backs on innovation; it’s about listening to the community while planning a future that blends tradition with technology. The goal should be to develop a hybrid drone and fireworks show that honors the past while thoughtfully moving into the future. With continued testing, community input, and budget-friendly strategies, drone shows will have their day.

I am eager to see what we can do to replace fireworks with an eco-friendly alternative that matches the scale and duration our community expects. But this year, the 75th anniversary includes the return of a full fireworks spectacular, a blazing tribute to John Olguin’s vision and the generations of families who’ve watched the night sky explode in celebration.

Support the Cabrillo Beach Boosters, enjoy live music and BBQ, and get front-row VIP access to view the fireworks from the Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center. Purchase tickets at The Den, located next to The Corner Store at 1126 W. 37th Street. Free viewing spots are available at the Cabrillo Marina, Cabrillo Beach and Pier, and the Lookout on Gaffey. I hope to see you there, celebrating liberty and justice for all. spt