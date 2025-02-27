Opening a private gym in the middle of a pandemic didn’t sound like the best idea, but it seems to have worked for the team behind San Pedro Fit Works.

Situated upstairs above Rok ‘n’ Ell at Weymouth Corners, San Pedro Fit Works is a private fitness facility that opened in August 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic. The gym was born from the shared vision of its founders, Matt Boskovich and Matt Leu.

Opening during the pandemic wasn’t easy. Due to COVID regulations in those initial months, classes took place outdoors or in the nearby parking garage. Despite the obstacles, the duo’s determination and expertise have turned the gym into a dependable spot for those looking to avoid crowded gyms or classes.

The gym’s mission is to be unparalleled leaders in fitness training, setting the standard for excellence and contributing to the well-being of the San Pedro and South Bay community.

Boskovich, 34, who is well-versed in the fitness industry after more than a decade of experience as a personal trainer, enjoys the personalized approach they’ve developed with clients. “We offer a free assessment for any new client, where we go through their health history and assess their goals,” he explains. “Then we build a program for that particular client that meets their needs.”

Focusing on appointment-only personal training and small group classes, San Pedro Fit Works ensures individualized attention in a boutique setting. “We require our trainers to have degrees in kinesiology. It sets us apart from the competition,” says Leu, 40, who holds a master’s in kinesiology.

The gym’s approach isn’t just about exercise—it’s about building relationships. As Leu notes, “You’re never really losing the attention of the instructor, so you’re still going to get corrections. In some ways, it’s like there’s no place to hide. We’re still going to be there and make sure you’re doing it right, so it’s boutique-y in that way.”

Since taking over the former Range of Motion location at Weymouth Corners, the team has acquired a loyal clientele by emphasizing personalized attention, top-tier education, and a sense of community. Both Matts were trainers at Range of Motion for years before embarking on their own.

The gym hosts everything from small group fitness classes to specialized workouts for athletes and seniors, catering to a wide demographic of all ages and abilities.

In addition to helping individual clients achieve their fitness goals, the gym is committed to giving back. San Pedro Fit Works partners with local organizations and hosts community fitness events, ensuring its contributions extend beyond the gym’s walls.

With a vision focused on empowering individuals through fitness, San Pedro Fit Works continues to change lives—proving that a personalized approach and a commitment to community are at the heart of true wellness. spt

San Pedro Fit Works is located at 1438 W. 8th Street, at Weymouth Corners. For more information, visit sanpedrofitworks.com.