Piccini Means ‘Little Ones’—But the Flavors Are Anything But Small

In San Pedro, we love a good small business story, especially when the owners are part of the community.

You may have noticed that Western Plaza on Western Avenue has undergone a much-needed renovation, and new businesses have moved in. One of the newcomers is Piccini Italian Takeout (29223 Western Ave.), owned by Vince and JoJo Giuliano, who opened it last fall.

Vince Giuliano was born and raised in the restaurant industry. His family owns South Bay’s long-standing Gaetano’s Restaurant and Giuliano’s. Although he went to college and worked in his field of study, he was drawn back to the family business, where he has since managed Gaetano’s alongside his mother. Along the way, he also married Giordana “JoJo” Giuliano, and they started a family.

Eventually, the Giulianos felt the pull to open their own fast casual eatery. Their concept is rooted in Vince Giuliano’s parents’ philosophy of serving “really good Italian food with hospitable service.” Piccini’s structure is a nod to Gaetano’s beginnings, a deli where customers order at the counter and take their food to go. Nevertheless, Piccini is built on Vince Giuliano’s experience working every role in his family’s business, as well as developing his cooking skills at a restaurant in Florence, coupled with JoJo Giuliano’s marketing background.

The Sweet Diavola pizza. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

Finding a fitting name for their business proved surprisingly challenging. The Giulianos landed on Piccini, which means “little ones” in Italian. It reflects who they are—a young family with three small children. The name symbolizes their Italian-American heritage and legacy. “Gaetano’s was a tribute to [Vince’s] family and past, and Piccini is more our future and special to our family,” JoJo proudly shares.

Since opening their first Piccini in Torrance in 2022, the take-out model has worked to their advantage because of the ease, convenience, and the shift in customer trends brought upon by the pandemic. Running a take-out establishment is somewhat simpler than operating a full-service restaurant, but it still presents its own challenges. In particular, the food must maintain its quality and freshness over time until it is eaten. For example, their Fettucini Brasato is perfectly prepared, featuring tender braised meat and mushrooms in a flavorful tomato sauce that sticks beautifully to the al dente pasta.

The Giulianos are deeply connected to every aspect of their business because they see their food as an extension of themselves. Every decision is made with intention, from the vibrant appearance when customers arrive to the well-rounded menu designed to appeal to both adults and children. They also strongly believe in being part of the South Bay community they serve, as it is where they were raised and still live. Their dedicated staff, who are vital to the overall customer experience, includes both experienced employees and new hires, all of whom are locals.

Piccini’s meatball sandwich. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

The menu features starters, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, and salads. Each month, there is a seasonal special. I have found several items on the menu that I really enjoy. The meatballs are a must-try, especially in a sandwich, as they are moist with a perfect blend of herbs, breadcrumbs, sauce, and a satisfying cheese pull. The chicken pesto is another flavor-packed sandwich that I highly recommend.

I am fond of a couple of pizzas that combine unique flavors that complement each other very well. The Sausage Hunter is white sauce-based, topped with fennel sausage, cremini mushrooms, and dollops of pesto. The Sweet Diavola is tomato sauce-based, topped with pepperoni, fresh slices of jalapeños, dollops of burrata, and drizzled with spicy honey.

Overall, Piccini offers generously sized, tasty takeout Italian food that is easy to order, thanks to the friendly and efficient staff. spt