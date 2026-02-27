A Hidden Gem at the Harbor

Once in a blue moon, I receive invitations from local restaurants to visit their establishments.

Express Grill’s breakfast sandwich with sausage. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

Last fall, I received an email from the marketing team at Catalina Express (Berth 95 at Swinford and Harbor Boulevard) inviting me to try their Express Grill grab-and-go. I reviewed the menu they sent me, and, truth be told, I went in with low expectations.

Boy, was I wrong.

I had not been to the Catalina Express terminal in San Pedro in about a decade, since my last visit to Avalon. As soon as you walk into the terminal, at the foot of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, you feel excited about hopping on a ferry to either Avalon or Two Harbors. Until the pandemic, there was a bistro where passengers could buy food or have drinks at the bar before boarding or after their return.

For those of us who live in San Pedro, though, I think this is a hidden food gem.

The bistro is not back yet; however, Express Grill offers good takeout. Upon arrival, I was introduced to Vincent Daluisio, the land-based food and beverage manager. Vince’s easy, inviting manner left me comfortable enough to let him choose what he wanted me to try from the menu. I chuckled when one of his choices was the one thing that I would have never ordered for myself. Once again, a pleasant surprise awaited me.

The moment I bit into the Hamburgerrito, I knew I had misjudged it. After the second bite, I knew I had to write about it.

Let me break it down for you as Daluisio explained it to me: “a burger, but not in a bun, with everything you need in it.” The Hambugeritto is served in a warm tortilla filled with a third of a pound of Angus patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, French fries, and a special sauce that reminds me of McDonald’s famous sauce, also similar to In-N-Out’s spread.

Honestly, everything about this wrap is satisfying. The combination of a good-sized patty, the crunch from the crisp lettuce, pickles, onion, and fries is just delightful. Then there is the perfect creaminess and layer of flavor that the special sauce adds to each bite. I have gone back for it since my first visit, because I like it so much!

Express Grill’s Hamburgerrito. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

Another item that I highly recommend is the Spicy Turkey Wrap. It’s practically impossible for a turkey sandwich not to be good when paired with crispy bacon, creamy avocado slices, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeño ranch dressing. Despite its name, I don’t find this wrap too spicy—it has just enough flavor to add a welcome spice to the mix.

If you stop by in the morning, I can’t say enough good things about the breakfast sandwich; I like mine with added sausage. It is made with a La Brea roll, fluffy folded eggs, cheddar cheese, and a delicious sundried tomato aioli that elevates this sandwich. It’s truly satisfying, and it’ll keep you full for a while.

Another really good option is the breakfast burrito, which is made with scrambled eggs, potatoes, and cheddar cheese. Protein of choice can be added at an extra cost. Attention, tater tot lovers, this burrito is for you! This is yet another hearty breakfast option.

Obviously, you don’t have to be a passenger to stop by for food at Express Grill. I love taking a walk along the Waterfront Promenade and stopping by for a bite to eat.

There are plenty of tables and chairs outside for people to sit and hang out. You can also purchase beer, wine, and/or champagne to enjoy with your food.

Depending on the time of the year, operating times vary. Please check their website for their most up-to-date schedule: catalinaexpress.com/express-grill. spt