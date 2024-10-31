Did you go to the Festa Italiana last month? I did, and I thought it was the best one yet. But first, allow me to set the scene before I explain why.

As someone who grew up in Italy and has lived in the United States for three decades, I often find myself navigating this imaginary line that separates those of us who are first-generation immigrants and multigenerational natives.

For example, Italy does not have beloved Italian-American staples such as chicken Alfredo, chicken parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs, and multi-meat stacked sandwiches. What we consider representative and/or nostalgic food-wise is slightly different.

An impressive number of vendors lined 6th Street between Centre and Beacon for the all-day event. This year, the representation of Italian food and entertainment stood out. There was a nice balance of San Pedro-based and out-of-town eateries who participated.

Local Italian-American-owned businesses like Buono’s Pizzeria, San Pedro Fish Market, and Trani’s Dockside were there. Additionally, Ischia native and San Pedro resident Giovanni Di Iorio, owner of Ciao Bella Mobile Pizza, was slinging pizza for a long line of hungry customers.

Like Di Iorio, some of the out-of-town businesses allowed the chefs to showcase their native region of Italy’s cuisine. Chef Antonello Zito (Palmina by Puglia, Puglia Italian Restaurant) represented Puglia, Vincenzo Porcu (Carasau Ristorante) brought a taste of the island of Sardinia, Michelangelo Glionna (LA LA Lasagna) highlighted his hometown of Bologna, and food truck Call Me Supplì brought beloved Italian street food goodies from the capital city, and my hometown, Rome.

San Pedro Brewing Company provided wine and beer in the beer garden, while NIO Cocktails poured mixed drinks. The dessert options were sweet treats by Gelato and Angels and homemade Italian cookies by Cosi Dolci. Of course, an Italian event must have coffee; as such, Serratti Coffee and Lattes Inc. were on hand to help with caffeine needs.

Tucked in between the food booths were different Italian-themed merchants and organizations. One that stood out to me immediately was Impastiamo’s hands-on cooking class. Small groups of attendees huddled around a large table and were guided in making fresh pasta.

Musical performances were flowing most of the day. The high-energy sets by the band Maledeo Live Show, who flew in from Italy to join the event, kept the crowds entertained while they sang and danced along with the musicians. An unexpected surprise was the midday flyover by the Tiger Squadron, who circled San Pedro several times.

Overall, the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) organized a fantastic event that felt representative of not only native Italian Americans, but also those of us who are first-generation immigrants.

Additionally, it was a fantastic representation for non-Italian attendees to experience our culture and flavors. There was something for everyone to walk away feeling that they attended a fun cultural event in San Pedro. I look forward to LILAA organizing more events like this in our town that are enriching and delicious. spt