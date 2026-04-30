Rooted in Recovery, Built on Dignity

For decades, Fred Brown Recovery Services (FBRS) has been a steady force in San Pedro, quietly transforming lives through a model grounded in dignity, structure, and belief in human potential.

Long before recovery became widely discussed in policy circles, FBRS was already doing the work—with an unwavering focus on people. While their proposed new project at the former Little Sisters of the Poor facility is lighting up our social media platforms, I want to step back and introduce readers to the organization—and its impact on San Pedro.

At the heart of the organization is a story of connection. Founder Fred Brown and his wife, Roxanna “Roxie,” met through recovery. Their relationship—simple, intentional, and rooted in shared commitment—became a blueprint for the program. “We read our books, drank our coffee, and then started our day,” Roxie recalls. It was a routine built on accountability, care, and service.

That same philosophy continues today. Roxie still visits their sober living homes, ensuring they are welcoming and well-maintained. In fact, FBRS is known for having some of the most thoughtfully maintained sober living environments anywhere—a reflection of the belief that people deserve to heal in spaces that honor their worth.

A MODEL THAT SET THE STANDARD

Fred Brown pioneered a structured, trauma-informed 90-day residential program—an approach now widely adopted nationwide. Clients progress through four phases of recovery, integrating 12-step principles, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) as needed.

What distinguishes FBRS is its integrated care model, in which clinical, psychological, and medical teams work together to provide coordinated, whole-person support. The approach is both compassionate and accountable—“soft but firm”—with clear expectations for participation and sobriety.

Following residential care, clients transition to intensive outpatient (IOP) services, continuing treatment with sponsors and structured support. Even when challenges arise, FBRS remains committed to continuity of care, ensuring individuals are placed in appropriate programs rather than returning to the streets.

Central to FBRS’s approach is trauma-informed care. Clients are encouraged to confront the underlying experiences that shaped their addiction—often rooted in childhood adversity. Writing, reflection, and group sharing are central to this work.

Every Tuesday, alumni return to share their journeys. These gatherings reinforce a powerful message: Recovery is not an endpoint, but a lifelong community.

ADRIAN’S STORY

Few stories illustrate the impact of FBRS more powerfully than Adrian Reveles—transforming his life from a seventh-grade education to earning multiple academic degrees, rebuilding his relationship with his daughters, and forging a meaningful, successful career.

“My story is not unique—and it is proof that change is possible.”

Adrian Reveles during his troubled young adult life. (photo: courtesy Adrian Reveles)

Adrian’s early life was marked by instability and hardship, leading to substance use by junior high. Years of incarceration and periods of homelessness compounded those challenges. By his mid-30s, a turning point led him to seek services. Determined to change his path, Adrian entered the Fred Brown program and began rebuilding his life.

Today, Adrian serves as a licensed clinical social worker and director of programs at Fred Brown, overseeing multiple levels of care in substance use treatment. He holds a Master of Social Work from USC and an MBA from Pepperdine University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in behavioral health and leadership.

Along with his credentials, Adrian brings lived experience. “I serve individuals who come from the same environments as I did—people who are often written off or misunderstood. I understand their barriers because I’ve lived through them,” he shares.

Adrian talks about how he is a “Fred Brown baby”—his life really began when he walked through those doors, becoming the person he was always meant to be. Most importantly, he learned how to smile.

At its core, Fred Brown Recovery Services is about more than treatment. It’s about restoring dignity, fostering accountability, and creating pathways forward for those who need it most. And in that commitment, lives are changed. spt