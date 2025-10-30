To Gym or Not to Gym

I’m scared to do CrossFit because I might get hurt.

That’s a sentence I’ve heard at least four times in the past week, just talking to random people. It always comes up: They ask me what I do, I tell them, and that’s their response.

It’s funny—I just watched a video of Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit, being interviewed. The reporter said, “I’ve heard things, and I don’t want to get hurt.” Glassman shot back, “Stay in your chair where you’re sure to get hurt, and you’ll become one of the 300,000 people that will die next year from sitting in their chair doing nothing.”

I’m not denying that people can get hurt doing CrossFit—people get hurt doing everything. Glassman is known for being curt and blunt. His response to the reporter might sound harsh, but there’s truth in it.

When I talk to people about what I do for a living—which happens all the time—most of them don’t actually exercise. The conversation usually turns into how nervous or intimidated they feel about going to the gym. And honestly, I get it. The gym can feel intimidating at first. It looks like everyone in there is already fit and cool.

But here’s the truth: No one in there cares what you’re doing. They’re focused on themselves. No one’s watching you. No one’s judging you. And if someone is, it’s probably because they’re looking for a date, not critiquing your squat.

The other day, my pastor came to work out with me. After the session, we grabbed coffee, and he got to see one of these exact conversations play out. On the way out, he laughed and said, “You’re a gym evangelist.”

He’s right, I am.

I want everyone to experience what the gym can offer. I believe everyone should have a coach. I believe everyone should be in an environment where the people around them genuinely want to see them get better. The gym, at its best, is a place where people want you to succeed.

I wish we could change the way people see the gym. So many people who should be there never go because they’ve built up the wrong picture of it in their heads. The gym isn’t a place to be judged. It’s a place to be supported, to work on yourself, to fail, to grow, and to become a better version of yourself.

If you’re reading this, I hope it gives you the courage to walk through those doors and start your journey. Even the greats—MJ, Kobe—had coaches. So should you. spt

Eddie McKenna is co-owner of Heyday Elite Fitness. For more info, visit heydaytraining.com.