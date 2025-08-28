Food businesses, which typically have smaller profit margins, have faced greater difficulties in recent years due to rising costs of ingredients, goods, and labor.

Inevitably, the increased expenditures result in higher prices for customers who, in return, dine out less.

As someone who enjoys eating out and writes a food column, I have experienced this shift firsthand. I have noticed that menu prices have steadily risen everywhere. At some restaurants, the serving sizes have shrunk, and in some cases, so has the quality. In general, people have become choosier about how they spend their money because everyone is feeling the pinch of the higher cost of living.

Between higher overhead and decreased customer numbers, restaurants must find a type of equilibrium to generate enough profit to keep their doors open. This fragile balance is disrupted when unforeseen losses or expenditures are introduced by forces outside the proprietor’s control. Naturally, these circumstances feel more detrimental to small businesses.

This month, I’d like to tell you about a couple of businesses that have been victims of unfortunate circumstances and could use your patronage.

Earlier this summer, Troy’s Burgers (2017 S. Pacific Ave.) found itself all over local social media and the news because of a random act of violence that took place in their parking lot. Although the incident was unrelated to the business, it affected their foot traffic, as some customers worried about their safety.

On a recent visit, I ordered their California burger combo, which includes a soda and a generous pile of fries. My burger, which included bacon, avocado, and cheese, was not only visually appealing but also really delicious. The fries were perfectly crispy on the outside and seasoned and, dare I say, one of the best Pedro has to offer. Undoubtedly, they have the best fried zucchini I have had in town. Also, don’t snooze on the pickled hot peppers that are offered to you upon your food’s delivery to the table.

Overall, the establishment is very clean and inviting with efficient staff who diligently balance orders from the drive-through and from inside the restaurant. In fact, their service is prompt and friendly. Besides burgers, the menu features sandwiches, select Mexican items, salads, a few combination plates, and breakfast options. Troy’s Burgers is a great small business alternative to a national chain.

In early August, a car crashed into the side of Rex’s Cafe (2136 S. Pacific Ave.) and the attached WC Cleaners & Laundry in an accident that happened in the intersection. The restaurant’s right façade, the cleaner’s whole front, and the internal shared wall between the two businesses were completely damaged. Both businesses were innocent bystanders in the wake of this collision, resulting in a disruption to their service. Rex’s Cafe initially lost the use of the dining spaces on the side affected by the damage. Obviously, there is revenue loss and the cost of quick repairs to make their business presentable and back to regular operation.

In the past, I have always opted for breakfast here. I usually gravitate towards their omelets. However, in a post-accident visit, I opted to try a lunch item. I was in the mood for a sandwich, and I chose the turkey bacon melt, as recommended by our server. My melt was made with sourdough bread and served with a generously sized crisp side salad. I also ordered a flavored latte, which is served in a huge ceramic mug. It was a very tasty meal that left me completely satisfied.

Despite the unfortunate setback, Rex’s Cafe is still a cozy and inviting neighborhood eatery with very friendly service. There is plenty to choose from on their menu for an enjoyable breakfast, brunch, or lunch. spt