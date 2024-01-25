Who needs Valentine’s Day when any night can be date night at these two eateries.

February seems synonymous with Valentine’s Day and going out to a special dinner. However, I believe that any night can be date night.

In this month’s column, I have some suggestions for restaurants in town where I think they have an edge compared to others for a date night. If you enjoy a nice glass or bottle of wine with your dinner, you must try these two eateries.

My visits to California’s wine country and tastings abroad have helped develop my preferences and palate for wine. Wine tasting experiences have also shown me that pairing wine with food is like chemistry — flavors clash or enhance each other. Much to my excitement, we now have a couple of places in town where you can have a nice meal with knowledgeable owners who can recommend the ideal wines to pair with your food.

While dining at Compagnon Wine Bistro (335 W. 7th St.), you may physically be in Downtown San Pedro; however, ambiance- and gastronomy-wise, you’ll be transported to a charming bistro in France.

Their menu, although limited, features well-executed and styled dishes. Owner Thomas Compagnon, an experienced sommelier, is always on hand to suggest options from a variety of wines, many predominantly French, that complement your meal. I opt for French wine pairings because of the unique finds Thomas has introduced me to.

My favorite classic French starters are the country pork pate, “Maman Compagnon” tomato and mustard tart, and raclette. My favorite regular entrées are mussels mariniere, beef bourguignon, and steak and frites. I also enjoy ordering their nightly specials. Besides dinner, they are now also open for brunch on Sundays.

Also, I am obsessed with their croque madam, and I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t order a glass of Thomas-suggested wine to go with it.

Multi-course special menu dinners are offered on select holidays such as Valentine’s Day. Additionally, Compagnon Wine Bistro offers a wine club where members receive two bottles of unique wines each month. There is also an annual wine sale, and occasionally they offer wine tastings.

5 Pours Wine Shop (29050 S. Western Ave. #137) filled a void we had in town for a wine shop. After a long wait, their adjacent restaurant, 5 Pours Eats (29050 S. Western Ave. #134), opened, and after an even longer wait, they finally acquired their wine and beer license.

I have particularly enjoyed what co-owner Justin Stands has dubbed as “passport series” wine tasting. Each weekend, a flight of five varieties of wine from a specific country or region is offered for tastings. Menu items that complement the wines and, most importantly, are regional to where the bottles originate, are meticulously researched, and are prepared by co-owner Dennis Robbins.

5 Pours Eats is open for lunch and dinner. The menu here is also limited, although it changes based on the wine tasting options, allowing for variety.

Empanadas are a popular choice for lunch. A starter that I often order is the olives and Marcona almonds. I also enjoy the spiced mushrooms with toasted baguette. Depending on the mood, I also really enjoy the cheese platters because of the unique cheeses available. I really enjoyed going in for dinner when paella and Hungarian goulash were on the menu.

Regardless of when you visit, Justin is always available for wine pairing suggestions with your meal. 5 Pours also offers a membership-based wine club. Additionally, the shop offers a small selection of non-alcoholic cocktails and aperitive bottles for those who don’t consume alcohol.

Reservations for both establishments are highly recommended. spt