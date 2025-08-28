Why fitness shouldn’t be a season of life—and how to reframe your story for longevity and health

When Rich Froning—the four-time CrossFit Games champion, once crowned the “Fittest Man on Earth”—was asked about his training today, he didn’t hesitate.

At 38, he’s not chasing medals anymore, but his commitment hasn’t changed. “I don’t ever want to say, ‘I used to be the fittest man on earth,’” he told Men’s Health.

That statement resonates more deeply than the competitive world of CrossFit. It’s a mirror to the average person—to the countless men and women who shrug and say, “I used to be fit when I was younger.”

THE TRAP OF ‘USED TO BE’

We’ve all heard it. “I used to run marathons.” “I used to have abs.” “I used to play sports every weekend.”

For many, fitness is often treated like a chapter of youth, something that gets left behind as careers, families, and responsibilities accumulate. But “used to be” is just another way of saying “I quit prioritizing myself.”

FRONING’S REFRAME: FITNESS AS LONGEVITY

Rich Froning isn’t chasing podiums anymore. He’s chasing longevity. He’s shifted his focus from winning events to winning decades. His training now focuses on durability, function, and staying capable—the kind of fitness that enables him to play with his kids, carry heavy loads, and still thrive under the barbell.

That perspective is something anyone can adopt. You don’t have to train like a CrossFit champion. But you can embrace the idea that fitness isn’t a season of life—it’s a lifestyle.

YOUR TURN: FROM ‘USED TO’ TO ‘STILL AM’

Here’s how to break the cycle:

1. Stop comparing to your peak. You don’t need to be as fast, lean, or strong as you were at 20. Aim to be capable today.

2. Pick non-negotiables. For Froning, it’s four core movements he’ll never give up. For you, maybe it’s daily walking, push-ups, or lifting twice a week. Build anchors you won’t abandon.

3. Think decades, not days. Fitness isn’t about a quick fix before summer. It’s about building habits you’ll carry into your 40s, 50s, and beyond.

REWRITE YOUR STORY

Imagine being 50, 60, even 70, and saying, “I am fit”—not “I used to be fit.”

That’s the challenge Rich Froning throws down without even meaning to. If the man who once stood atop the fitness world refuses to let go of his identity as an athlete, why should you let go of yours?

You don’t need medals, you just need the mindset.

So the next time you catch yourself saying, "I used to be fit," stop. Reframe it. Decide instead: "I'm still fit—and I'm not done yet."