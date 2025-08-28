National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually observed from September 15 to October 15 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic culture on the nation’s achievements, culture, and history. Signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968, the commemorative week was expanded to a month and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. It is the anniversary of the Cry of Dolores (September 16, 1810), marking the start of the Mexican War of Independence.

There is immense joy in witnessing young people grow into their full potential. Harmony Vasquez is the daughter of two Hispanic artists—Cora Ramirez and Ray Vasquez—who I have had the honor of knowing since they moved here when Harmony was six years old.

As you may already know, Gallery Azul offers opportunities for emerging and established artists from diverse cultural backgrounds. Cora and Ray believe that, as artists, they have the power and obligation to raise awareness and promote discussion and critical thinking about the various sociocultural issues affecting all of us.

Harmony has worked as an art installer and handler at the CSUN Art Galleries and, with their parents, at Gallery Azul. Their artistic journey is highlighted by several notable accomplishments, including receiving the Bob and Lynn Bassler Painting Scholarship, the Orndorff Scholarship, and the CSUN Dean’s Purchase Award. Harmony contributed to the murals on the back wall of Sirens Java & Tea. They recently received their Master of Arts from Cal State University Northridge and hold a Bachelor of Arts from the same institution.

Their work has been featured in several exhibitions, including The Power of Visibility: Boldness in LGBTQ+ Art at the Rod Briggs Gallery in Long Beach and the CSUN Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition at the CSUN Main Gallery in Northridge. Harmony’s paintings are deeply inspired by the vulnerabilities of transgender and nonbinary individuals, exploring themes of fantasy and the queer gaze.

Curious about their process, I asked Harmony the following questions:

You are the daughter of two artists. How did they encourage you to explore your gifts?

I grew up around the arts. At six years old, I remember our living room was converted into an art gallery, and I was surrounded by proud Chicano artists, queer artists, loud music, and artwork. Both of my parents are painters and makers, so there were always canvases and crafting supplies around the house for me to play with. I went to art museums and local art shows almost every weekend. Because of my parents, it was less about encouraging me to paint and more about exposing me to the arts and the effect that art has on people.

Your art is full of characters clad in armor. What does that mean to you?

To me, armor represents the ways in which transgender people have had to protect themselves both recently and historically. The historical significance of armor alludes to the presence queer people have had throughout history, acknowledged or not. Additionally, the cold, hard metal emphasizes the warmth and delicacy of the flesh exposed by my knights. It serves as a reminder, these characters in clad armor are human, and the trans people I paint are human.

Why is being an artist important to you?

It’s important to me because it allows me to explore ideas I care deeply about. Along with my parents and the goals of Gallery Azul, I believe as an artist I have a responsibility to use my art to uplift my community and educate others about the transgender experience. There is nothing more fulfilling than someone coming up to me and telling me that they feel seen in my paintings.

To see more of Harmony’s work, Gallery Azul (520 West 8th Street) will be hosting an artist’s reception on September 13, 12-5 p.m., or visit their website: harmonyazulart.com. spt