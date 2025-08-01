I can still remember a conversation I had with my parents one summer afternoon, about a week before school started.

My mom walked into the kitchen and announced, “Isn’t it exciting? School starts next week!” She hoped she could get me fired up for the school year, reminding me that I’d get to see my friends again and start a fresh new year.

But I felt no excitement. Only dread. I looked up and said, “I don’t want to go back to school.”

Before I could wallow too long, my dad cut in with his no-nonsense tone: “I don’t want to go back to work either, but you like to eat, so I don’t have a choice. And I don’t get summer vacation.” It was a moment of tough love. But looking back, it was precisely the mindset I needed.

Our San Pedro teachers and staff will be ready for the new school year, but it’s the consistent support and guidance from parents that makes the most significant difference in our students’ success.

So, whether your child is stepping into kindergarten or high school, here’s a back-to-school checklist, just for parents:

1. Re-establish Routines Early. Start adjusting sleep schedules at least one to two weeks before school starts. Children and teens need 8–10 hours of sleep a night to be at their best. Ditch late-night screen time and encourage quiet activities, such as reading, before bed. A well-rested student is a focused learner.

2. Prioritize Daily Attendance. Attendance is foundational to success. Plan appointments outside of school hours and help your child understand that being present and on time matters. Chronic absenteeism can lead to falling behind and future academic struggles, even in the early grades.

3. Get to Know the School System. Stay informed by reviewing the school calendar, bell schedule, and important dates. Try to attend back-to-school nights and parent meetings. If your child is in LAUSD, log into the Parent Portal or Schoology (lms.lausd.net) to monitor attendance, grades, and assignments. Weekly online check-ins can catch small problems before they grow.

4. Set Clear Expectations. We know children thrive on structure. Age-appropriate expectations around homework, screen time, chores, and behavior will lead to better outcomes for your child in school. However, the goal is to encourage them to take responsibility for their own education as soon as possible. It is easier to discuss the effects of responsibility and rewards than it is to discuss discipline.

5. Open Communication with Teachers. We all hit bumps in the road, so don’t wait for a problem to arise. Introducing yourself to your child’s teacher early in the school year will help build the partnership you’ll need when the year gets difficult. A short and friendly email can go a long way.

6. Encourage Extracurricular Involvement. School isn’t just about academics. Activities such as clubs, sports, music, and community programs (like the Boys and Girls Club) help build discipline, reduce stress, and boost confidence. Research shows that kids who participate in extracurricular activities often earn better grades and develop stronger social skills.

7. Set Them up for Small Wins, Every Day. In one of the most memorable commencement speeches ever, Admiral William H. McRaven told graduates, “If you want to change the world, start by making your bed.” Every child is different, but if your child starts the day with a small win, they are already ahead of the curve. Brushing teeth, getting dressed, and yes, making the bed all set the tone for a successful day.

Discipline starts with the little things. One simple accomplishment every morning, and we’re all better prepared to tackle bigger challenges.

Let’s do this together, one day and one encouraging word at a time. spt