Riddle me this: I grow when praised but shrink when ignored. Too much of me and I’m abhorred. I block the truth and fuel the pride, yet without me, you’d run and hide. What am I?

I finally convinced my friend Peter to join his local CrossFit gym in the town where he lives. Peter is retired and spends his time teaching basketball to youth groups. One day, he called me, sounding concerned. “I’m losing it,” he admitted. At 77 years old, he sought advice on getting into shape. I chuckled.

“Why are you laughing at me?” he replied, slightly offended.

“You’re 77 years old, and now you’re finally realizing you can’t keep up with the kids,” I said. “Good for you, Peter! But I hear you, and I’m sure there’s a coach at your local CrossFit gym who can help.”

To my surprise, Peter listened. He joined a gym and hired a personal trainer to learn the basics and create a tailored program. After 10 weeks of training twice a week, he decided to try the larger strength classes. The day after his second class, he called me, exclaiming, “I’m quitting!” I chuckled again. “Okay, Peter, tell me why you’re quitting.”

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t want to have to learn anymore,” he replied, frustration evident in his voice. I asked him about the gym and the coaching. “The gym is awesome, the atmosphere is inspiring, and the coaching is great!” he said. “Okay, Peter, I’m not really seeing the problem.”

He hesitated before admitting, “I don’t want to slow anyone down.” I probed further, “Who did you slow down?” He explained that the coach paired him with a nice man who helped him with the equipment and spotted him during bench presses. “Again, Peter, I don’t see the problem.”

As we continued discussing his concerns, it became clear that his ego was holding him back. “You know,” I said, “you need to check that big ego at the door before you walk into the gym next time.” He laughed and replied, “Maybe you’re right. Thank you.”

I encouraged him, “In four weeks, you’ll know that gym like the back of your hand. There will be another new person who is lost and needs help. I guarantee your coach will put you in a leadership role to assist that new person, just like he partnered you on your first day.” Peter acknowledged that his ego had gotten the best of him, and our conversation helped him decide to stay at the gym after all.

The answer to the riddle is EGO. I’ve seen many people’s egos prevent them from reaching their true potential. It’s a powerful force, often masking our fears and inhibitions. Do not let the fear of failure stop you from empowering yourself.

Like Peter, we all face moments when our egos can cloud our judgment and hold us back from new experiences. Embrace vulnerability, seek help, and remember that growth often comes from discomfort.

It’s never too late to start your journey toward better health and well-being. So, let go of your ego, step into the gym, and allow yourself to learn and grow. You might discover a stronger, more resilient version of yourself waiting on the other side. spt