Last month, I had a lot of meaningful discussions with folks around town about all of the activity occurring in San Pedro.

So many things are happening at once. Some good, some bad. Change is constant.

There seem to be two types of San Pedrans these days. Those who think our best days are behind us, and those who are hopeful for all that’s to come. I spent a lot of time really thinking about this. The truth is, both viewpoints are right. San Pedro is so much more than either/or.

If you think San Pedro is getting more crowded, losing some of its favorite places, and changing faster than some folks would like, you’re right. Seeing some of our favorite restaurants struggle to survive or close has been tough. We’ve recently lost spots like Utro’s, The Whale & Ale, Shin Shin, and Walker’s Cafe, and we may never get over losing Ports O’ Call Restaurant. We may see even more closures this year that will surprise some and disappoint even more.

There are a lot of factors at play, from simple economics to difficult regulation, costly financing, and changes in buying habits. Local small businesses make a town unique and do more to support our schools, arts, nonprofits, events, and each other. We need to support them more.

If you think there is a lot to be excited about, you’re also right. West Harbor will have additional things opening this summer, but so much more is happening in San Pedro. I’m a huge fan of Trani’s Dockside Station. I never got to visit Canetti’s, but the new Trani’s location has quickly become one of my favorite places.

We have seen several new spots pop up around town that have quickly created a following. Blend and Befriend at 6th and Mesa has taken the old NUDA shop to the next level. Sebastian’s Mediterranean moved into the space vacated by my beloved Conrad’s Mexican Restaurant. Owner Nima Karimi is the best at creating new favorites here in San Pedro, including La Bocca Felice.

Business partners and I opened our first restaurant in 2004. I helped with construction and permits. Even with my real estate background, the process was worse than I had imagined. Yolanda Regalado is my hero. Watching her convert not one but two buildings into the iconic Sirens Java & Tea was amazing.

I mentioned The Whale & Ale. Some of the best have worked hard to get it reopened. I really hope it happens soon. It’s a missed treasure and proof of how difficult it is to run a small restaurant in Los Angeles. It’s also challenging for second-generation businesses to thrive. Raffaello Ristorante on 7th St. is a great example of success, but all too rare.

San Pedro also has several rising stars, including Jillana and Ahmad from Miller Butler and Nicky Saunders from Bodega Raval. Supporting them as they find brick-and-mortar spots are investments in the future of San Pedro, which owes so much to the family-run businesses that built this town.

My friends recently opened Chachi’s in the Beach City Market at 28th and Pacific. They’re open for lunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. I recommend you check them out. You won’t be disappointed.

I mentioned before that the two perspectives of San Pedrans are one or the other, but there is room for more of us in the middle. There’s a tendency to reflexively demonize those we disagree with and think the world operates from extremes. You can love and support the old and new.

Shop local and spend time and money at the places you love. “Keep San Pedro cozy” by supporting the history, culture, and things we value in San Pedro while giving more of what’s new a chance to grow on us and make this an even better place to live, work, and play. spt