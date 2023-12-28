As we begin another year, there are so many somewhat small and much larger things to be hopeful about.

While “hope is not a plan,” there is always a reason to hope. The following are just a few of these large and small items on my “hope list,” which I’m sharing for your possible consideration.

2024 Elections – While I am most hopeful, I have to say I am most worried about our national elections next November, as well as local ones. Hoping for the voters to elect those who will dedicate themselves to the betterment of our city and nation and to the benefit of the greatest number of our neighbors and those across all 50 states. Fingers crossed.

Nonprofits Embracing More – While most nonprofits will find increasing fiscal hurdles this coming year, the need for our services continues to increase due to the growing economic challenges of far too many individuals and families. My hope is that we find the capacity to serve more of those who genuinely need our help. May our donors and potential donors continue to invest in our efforts and assist the dozens of great nonprofits operating in our community daily.

Less Conflict and More Love – Whether in our own backyard or across the world, there is way too much conflict, shootings, and war. We can agree to disagree on several subjects, but we all can share more love and less anger and aggression. It starts with our thoughts and actions, whether small or large. Hoping we all can share some more love in 2024.

It’s Called a Stop Sign – I don’t know about you, but since the pandemic ended, it seems too many of us have forgotten the need to stop at our stop signs. I’m sorry you have a place to get to, but guess what? So do I. You know what I am talking about: You are completely stopped at the four-way intersection, and some knucklehead rolls up last but then blows right through the stop sign. Hoping that all those who refuse to adhere to these signs either begin following the law or start getting an ever-increasing number of tickets. I can always hope.

Hunger and Homelessness – Most of us are fortunate to have never really experienced true hunger and/or homelessness. Too many individuals, both young and old, are subjected to one or both — in this, the most wealthy country in the world. Sadly, lack of housing and adequate food is a growing reality in our community and nation. It is a by-product of a lack of a living wage for millions of our workforce, stymied by no generational wealth. Hoping each of us will contribute in some way to help ease the burden of those challenged by the lack of these basic human needs, which sadly includes far too many children.

Smiles Instead of Frowns – My hope is that we will share far more smiles than frowns this year. It costs us nothing but a little effort and can brighten the day of many, especially our children and seniors. Please take every opportunity to share this small gesture coupled with a kind word — this is my hope, which everyone can afford to share this year.

The Boys & Girls Club – It has been the greatest honor and pleasure of my life to have been both a member and — for the last 29 years — the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor. But it is time for someone younger and possessing greater energy and capacity to take over the leadership of the Clubs, which is why I am retiring at the end of 2024.

Hoping all of you who have supported our kids in ways large or small will continue to do so this year and after I leave. We will soon be sponsoring 24 sites and serving 3,000 youth each day. This only can happen with a lot of love, generosity, partners, and hope. I sincerely appreciate you all. I cannot thank you enough for your continuing investment in our youth and young adults.

Good Health over Wealth – While we wish and hope for many things every new year, my sincere hope is that we all enjoy great health over everything else in 2024. It doesn’t matter how much money or material objects we have if we are sick or worse.

Hoping you and yours have a happy and healthy 2024. spt