The 2022 prep football season brings another level of change to the Mary Star of the Sea High School football program, but they’ve been used to such things for nearly a decade.

In the last seven years, former head coach Jason Gelber led the Stars to four postseasons, utilizing five different styles of offense in the process. This year, with Gelber heading to Servite of Anaheim, the Stars begin their 2022 season under the new leadership of first-year coach Eli Anzoleaga.

Anzoleaga brings another change to the team’s offensive scheme, a scheme the Stars are familiar with: an old-school brand of attack.

“This season, we are bringing a pro-style offense,” Anzoleaga — who also goes by “Coach AZ” — says of his 2022 Stars. “This will complement our size and skills. We are very young but hungry for success. We know the road ahead will have its ups and downs, and we look forward to what the future has in store for us.”

It’s a tried-and-true method that hopes to serve these Stars well amidst another tough schedule as they look to improve off a dismal 3-7 campaign in 2021, including losing all four Del Rey League games.

Now back in the Camino Real League, Mary Star renews its rivalry with Bishop Montgomery of Torrance on September 30 when the Stars visit the Knights. Other CRL encounters include battles with Cantwell Sacred Heart of Montebello and Verbum Dei of Los Angeles. The Stars also have notable nonleague encounters with El Segundo, St. Monica of Santa Monica, and defending Del Rey League champion Salesian of Los Angeles.

As far as returning players to watch goes, Mary Star has plenty of talent to lean on.

Both quarterbacks return, but Tony Gutierrez assumes the starter role this season. Fellow junior signal caller Santiago Martinez, the first-string quarterback last year, is now converted to start at wide receiver.

Martinez will also be flanked alongside senior WR/DB Vincent Guerrero, a returning all-league selection who is a playmaker on both sides of the field. Budding sophomore RB/DB Jaimen David will also provide valuable contributions.

This season, the offensive line will be sporting three sophomore starters in Max Marinkovich, 6’4”, 255-pound tackle Frankie Rivera, and Koa DiBernardo. Two more sophomores looking to do big things for Mary Star are WR/DB Jarren David and WR/DB Luke Fajardo.

If there’s one name on the Stars’ roster that truly rings a bell, it’s sophomore RB/LB Jordan Barber — the youngest son of Ron Barber II, who starred at Banning of Wilmington, and the grandson of former San Pedro High star Ron Barber, Sr.

Mary Star successfully opened their 2022 season on August 19, with a win at home against Viewpoint, 35-7. This is the Stars’ second full season at the high school’s new on-campus field, featuring a newly opened press box this year. spt