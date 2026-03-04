Caltrans to Close Lane on Vincent Thomas Bridge This Saturday

Drivers crossing the Vincent Thomas Bridge this weekend should plan for minor delays. Caltrans has scheduled daytime single-lane closures on the span Saturday, March 7, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance work on the bridge’s north tower.

The closure affects the northbound right-hand lane between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street. Traffic will continue moving in both directions throughout the work window.

Caltrans notes the schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational conditions. Motorists can check real-time traffic conditions at QuickMap before heading out. spt