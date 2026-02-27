From Blight to Bright

Barbara St. John, Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council’s outreach chair, has been organizing alley cleanups and beautification efforts in Central San Pedro since January 2023.

She began her first volunteer project, One Alley at a Time, within a four-block radius of the Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, where council meetings are held. She recruited volunteers, secured donations of supplies, and created a positive activity for community members.

In the last three years, St. John’s alley events have collected and disposed of over 100,000 pounds of trash, filling 12 dumpsters. Volunteers pick up trash and paint over tagging. Most recently, they began planting native and succulent plants at the bases of trees in parkways, which have historically been common places for litter and dog waste to accumulate. While the focus is on alleys, volunteers also beautify other areas within the project radius.

“It’s all about community, neighbors helping neighbors,” says St. John.

St. John canvasses each selected area, which usually includes a few blocks and four to eight alleys. She contacts 311 in advance to arrange for bulky items to be removed and graffiti to be cleaned. She also submits requests for pothole repairs in the alleys. On one occasion, this resulted in the complete repaving of an alley. Today, the City is not filling potholes with asphalt due to budget cuts. Even with the help of 311, there is still plenty of work for volunteers. St. John encourages residents to use 311 to help keep the community clean.

Flyers are distributed to neighbors in each selected cleanup area, explaining the project and inviting them to participate. One neighbor joined a cleanup and later provided 80 tacos and bottles of water for volunteers. Through Mayor Bass’s office, the group connected with the Department of Sanitation and the Office of Community Beautification. This led to the donation of supplies such as masks and trash bags. Sanitation loans rakes and other equipment, while Athens Services has donated dumpsters, demonstrating the collaboration that makes these events successful.

One Alley at a Time volunteers clean up around the San Pedro Regional Branch Library. (photo: courtesy One Alley at a Time)

Beacon House has provided volunteers from its programs at every event. People of all ages and backgrounds have participated, including Scouts, San Pedro Boys and Girls Club members, GAP, LAPD cadets, families, seniors, couples, and groups such as San Pedro CPR, another local organization focused on beautification. Other areas that have been cleaned include neighborhoods around Daniels Field and Dana Middle School, and outside the San Pedro Regional Branch Library.

As a member of the Friends of the Library, St. John worked with library staff who purchased locally sourced succulents from White Point Nature Center. More than 60 succulants were planted around the library to support bees, birds, and other pollinators.

St. John hopes her efforts in Central San Pedro will inspire other neighborhood councils to create similar programs in other areas of San Pedro, and she is willing to help them get started. Looking ahead, the group hopes to expand neighbor-to-neighbor support by identifying seniors and residents who may be struggling to maintain their yards and organizing volunteer cleanups and revitalization efforts. She also encourages community members to adopt storm drains to keep them clear and functioning.

One Alley at a Time is a volunteer effort started by one person that shows anyone can make a positive difference in San Pedro. Many people are looking for ways to be part of the community. In addition to beautifying neighborhoods, efforts like this bring people out of their homes, introduce neighbors to one another, and strengthen community ties.

To learn more, visit centralsanpedro.org or contact barbarastjo@gmail.com. spt