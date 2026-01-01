Making Los Angeles, One Story at a Time

Since the pandemic, podcasting has become a prevalent, effective, and profitable communications platform for organizations and thought leaders across the country.

Joining the fray is a diverse slate of podcasts from LA Times Studios featuring San Pedro’s own Glenn Gritzner, called Making Los Angeles (available wherever you get your podcasts), showcasing narrative journalism on everything from unique leaders to cultural trends shaping LA.

Glenn Gritzner. (photo: Facebook)

Glenn brings two decades of experience with local governments throughout Southern California to his work in political outreach, policy analysis, communication and media strategy, education, and urban planning and development.

Previously, he founded the Los Angeles office of a major public affairs firm, where he oversaw external advocacy and outreach for billions of dollars in development projects, including the largest development in Hollywood’s history.

Glenn has run successful ballot initiatives for the four largest local school bonds in U.S. history, resulting in over $20 billion in funding for new school construction. He has provided crisis communications support and media training for a wide range of corporate and nonprofit clients.

He received his bachelor’s degree in communications from UCLA, where he graduated magna cum laude, and earned his master’s degree in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Here are my favorite Glenn interviews with folks who have visited San Pedro:

• Father Gregory Boyle is an American Catholic priest of the Jesuit order. He is the founder and director of Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang intervention and rehabilitation program.

• Fritz Coleman is a five-time Emmy Award-winning stand-up comedian and former NBC weathercaster. He was the main weathercaster for NBC Los Angeles for 40 years, until he retired in 2020.

• Larry Mantle is a radio talk show host and journalist on the Southern California NPR station, LAist (formerly KPCC). He hosts AirTalk with Larry Mantle, the longest-running daily talk radio show in LA. Mantle also hosts the movie review program FilmWeek.

I asked Glenn some of the same questions he asks his guests:

What is the origin story and background of your LA Times podcast?

Glenn Gritzner: I was listening to an NPR podcast called How I Built This, where the host interviews founders and others who have built successful companies. And I had this mini epiphany—I should do this for Los Angeles, interview the founders and builders who help make Los Angeles. I started out focusing on Downtown and put together a DIY podcast called Enthusiastically Los Angeles (which you can still find), where I interviewed the people who had really helped create the modern Downtown LA.

Later, I pitched the LA Times on “adopting” my podcast and broadening it out. Which—very, very long story short—they did, and is how Making Los Angeles was born.

Can you give us a sneak preview of what’s in store for Making Los Angeles in 2026?

Gritzner: We have a great group of guests, and I try to interview a wide swath of people—politicians, entertainers, restaurateurs, etc. I think we will be launching our first video episode with Cheech Marin of Cheech & Chong fame.

When did you first discover San Pedro?

Gritzner: I used to go to Ports O’ Call with my parents as a kid, so I “discovered” San Pedro a long time ago. I truly rediscovered it when I met and fell in love with San Pedro Today columnist and Pedro luminary Amber Sheikh! And the fact that I inherited two amazing kids, Allegra and Zayd, helped too!

Where do you take first-time visitors in San Pedro?

Gritzner: So many choices! I love showing people the Korean Bell and the leftover military installations around Point Fermin. Cabrillo Beach and the Aquarium are always great stops, which sort of surprises people. The view from the Elks Lodge is tough to beat (and free popcorn for the kids). And, while it’s not technically San Pedro, I love taking people to the Chowder Barge.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Gritzner: Amber would tell you it’s a tie between The Great British Baking Show and American Idol.

What advice would you give to 10-year-old Glenn?

Gritzner: Lean in. You never know unless you try. Say “yes” to life. And always be grateful. spt