Late-Night Bites in San Pedro

El Habanero MX’s huarache. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

Food trucks and street vendors can be a controversial topic. But hear me out. Sometimes they fill a lacking presence and can become part of the community.

The majority of restaurants in town close by 9 p.m. Imagine being hungry after catching an evening show at the Grand Annex or The Sardine. Maybe, like me, you end up taking your mother-in-law unexpectedly to the ER; by the time you leave the hospital, it’s 10 p.m. and you are starving. Perhaps you work the night shift, and your “lunch” break is past 9 p.m.

I discovered the El Habanero MX food truck around 10 years ago. You can find them daily in the late afternoon in Ray Deeter’s Tire lot (1024 S. Pacific Ave.). They immediately stood out to me because they have some menu items I hadn’t seen at other Mexican restaurants in town, and their food is tasty.

El Habanero MX’s nachos. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

For example, I had never had huarache, an oblong fried tortilla topped with beans, meat of your choice, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crema, and cheese. Another is mulita, which is two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and cheese, then heated on the griddle until the cheese melts. While nachos are a staple, El Habanero MX includes shredded lettuce, which adds an unexpected layer of freshness and crunch. They offer a wide selection of self-serve salsas, diced onions, fresh cilantro, sliced cucumbers, and radishes to accompany your food. This is where I became obsessed with pickled red onions with fresh habanero. Cash is preferable, as there is an extra charge for card payments.

Another good option for late-night food is Tacos El Chivo. They usually set up on Gaffey Street between 5th and 6th streets by the former Big 5 Sporting Goods in the late afternoon. My go-to order is their al pastor tacos, because the tortillas are handmade to order and the meat is not only well-flavored but freshly cut from a spit (trompo). Then a slice of pineapple is added to the taco. The standard topping of diced onions, cilantro, and three types of salsas can be ordered to top them off. There are also grilled onions and jalapeños, sliced cucumbers, radishes, and pickled onions available as sides.

Desi Boys Indian Cuisine’s chatpata wings. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

I recently discovered the Desi Boys Indian Cuisine food truck located inside the Guest Harbor Inn’s (411 S. Pacific Ave.) parking lot. This is a welcome addition to our town since, to the best of my knowledge, we have never had Indian food here before.

The owner, Swaroop Rasman Prem, took my order, taking care to ask me how spicy I like my food. Rasman Prem’s food reflects his South Indian heritage, cooking experience, and careful focus on spices. His food delivers a modern twist on classics while staying true to regionality and incorporating the most important spice: love.

So far, one of my favorites is the golden and flavorful chicken curry. The curry leaves in the stew, freshly picked from the trees on the Inn’s property, make it even more vibrant. The tandoori chicken is tender, and the sauce that it’s topped with adds a mouthwatering layer of flavor. Rasman Prem sent me home with some chatpata wings; honestly, they were some of the best I have ever had. The meat was perfectly moist, and the thick sauce they were tossed in was incredibly tasty. A pro tip is to order naan, which is made in the on-site oven, to scoop up any remainder of the sauce, because it’s that good! The shrimp masala is also good.

Adjacent to the truck is a small enclosed courtyard with a few tables and chairs for customers who wish to eat on site. Service times can be found on their Instagram: @desiboys_la. spt