Shop Local!

SAN PEDRANS KNOW THE POWER OF SHOPPING LOCAL.

Santa Claus enjoys the Gateway Plaza Fanfare Fountain, which re-opened in August. (photo: John Mattera Photography)

When you buy from a neighborhood shop, you’re supporting the people who make this town what it is—friends, families, and longtime small business owners who pour their hearts into San Pedro every day. Shopping local keeps dollars circulating here at home, strengthens our local economy, and helps preserve the character and charm that make this place unlike anywhere else.

We know online shopping is tempting, but this year, try starting your search right here in town. Many of our “mom-and-pop shops” even offer online ordering, curbside pickup, and special holiday deals.

This guide is by no means exhaustive, but we hope it inspires you to explore San Pedro’s unique shops, makers, and restaurants throughout the season. So channel your inner Santa, take a festive spin around town, and rediscover the gifts waiting right in your own backyard.

SPECIALTY GIFTS

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE The Assistance League of San Pedro-South Bay’s Holiday Boutique offers a full selection of stunning holiday décor, beautiful ornaments, and eye-catching gift ideas, including jewelry and crystal items. The gift shop also carries cookbooks, apparel, greeting cards, and a full selection of See’s Candies! 1441 W. 8th St., (310) 832-8355, assistanceleague.org/san-pedro-south-bay.

BEACON HOUSE THRIFT SHOP The Beacon House Thrift Shop boasts a wide array of household appliances, books, and clothing at affordable prices. All proceeds benefit the Beacon House’s primary mission to help men recover from alcoholism and addiction. 812 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 514-4940, beaconhousethrift.org, Insta: @beaconhousethrift.

THE BIKE PALACE Since 1973, The Bike Palace has been catering to the community’s two-wheeled needs. They’re stocked with plenty of sizes and models of bikes to choose from. 1600 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 832-1966, thebikepalace.com, Insta: @thebikepalace.

CABRILLO MARINE AQUARIUM GIFT SHOPS The Aquarium’s Gift Shop (3720 Stephen M. White Dr.) is already decked out for the holidays—with ornaments, Christmas and Hanukkah cards, and a variety of gifts from plush toys to home decor, soaps, and lotions. Don’t miss their Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 30. The event will feature over 30 vendors offering handmade gifts and treats. The Downtown San Pedro gift shop (311 W. 7th St.) will be open throughout the holiday season, Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., with special hours for First Thursday, December 4, and on the day of the parade, December 7. Both shops are available for private events. To reserve the space, contact Charmaine at (310) 548-2031. Insta: @shopcabrillo.

CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles.

CRAFTED AT THE PORT OF LA Come discover handmade, heartfelt gifts for everyone on your list at CRAFTED, Southern California’s largest year-round makers marketplace! Over 100 talented artists are represented, offering everything from candles, home decor, and art, to apparel, jewelry, artisanal snacks, fresh coffee, and so much more. Follow them on Instagram for holiday hours and events. 112 E. 22nd St., craftedportla.com, Insta: @craftedportla.

HAPPY MOON SUPPLY A new gift and creative supply shop in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, carrying analog and digital cameras, film, art supplies, greeting cards, stationery, and playful treasures. Find unique, thoughtfully curated gifts for artists, makers, and curious minds, perfect for holiday shopping. 360 W. 6th St., (747) 228-2709, Insta: @happymoonsupply.

JOHN MATTERA PHOTOGRAPHY Bring the beauty of San Pedro home. John Mattera, longtime lead photographer for San Pedro Today, has captured hundreds of striking local images available as high-quality prints, canvases, and metal prints. His collection also features action-packed college football shots from Notre Dame, UCLA, and USC—perfect gifts for local fans. (310) 308-9766, johnmatteraphotography.com, Insta: @johnmatteraphotography.

WUNDERKAMMER Wunderkammer—a real-life “Chamber of Wonder”—is the perfect place to find holiday treasures. Part antique shop, part art gallery, it hosts about 30 different vendors and artists who showcase the strange and the beautiful! Located next to CRAFTED at 112 E. 22nd St., Insta: @wunderkammerstore.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

CAPTAIN’S TREASURE CHEST From 14k white and yellow gold to sterling silver or costume jewelry, even watches and class rings, gift ideas abound at this beloved family-owned business. 28901 S. Western Ave., Ste. 219, RPV, (310) 519-1856, captainstreasurechestjewelry.com.

GOLDEN TREASURE JEWELERS Golden Treasure Jewelers specializes in 14k yellow and white gold, diamonds, sterling silver, and watches. And with their jewelry cleaning service, you can get your jewelry all sparkly and shiny for the holidays. 1453 W. 8th St., Ste. C, (310) 548-4008, Insta: @goldentreasurejewelers.

MANDYZ BOUTIQUE Mandyz is capping off 2025 with their annual 20% off storewide sale now thru December 31 (see coupon on page 12). Check out their hand-picked, trendy, fashionable clothing and accessories, featuring seasonal scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, earrings, and sweaters! 1442 W. 8th St., (310) 521-8400, Insta: @mandyz_boutique.

McKenna’s Pendleton.

MCKENNA’S PENDLETON Keeping the Harbor Area warm since 1986, McKenna’s Pendleton in nearby Torrance offers one of Southern California’s largest selections of Pendleton apparel and home goods. From iconic board shirts to cozy blankets and accessories, it’s a go-to spot for timeless, high-quality gifts. They also provide complimentary gift wrapping and friendly, knowledgeable “service with a smile” that makes holiday shopping easy. 2863 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance, (310) 539-2725, mckennaspendleton.com, Insta: @mckennaspendleton.

STYLED BY SOLUNA Styled by Soluna prides itself on its hand-curated collection of pretty little things. In addition to fashionable clothing and accessories, they offer apothecary, macrame, and various unique gifts. 369 W. 7th St., styledbysoluna.square.site, Insta: @styledbysoluna.

SUBTERRANEAN HAIR Get holiday-ready with Subterranean Hair! Refresh your color, revive tired strands, and stock up on your cult-favorite hair essentials. Treat yourself—or surprise someone special—with a gift card for the ultimate hair experience. ‘Tis the season to sleigh your look! 263 W. 7th St., (424) 287-0161, subterraneanhair.com, Insta: @subterraneanhair.

URBAN FEET & SKATE San Pedro’s shoe and apparel headquarters! Urban Feet carries everything from classy to sporty to work shoes, including popular brands like Ugg Australia, Vans, and Rainbow Sandals. They also have an excellent selection of San Pedro shirts, hoodies, and other clothing. 329 W. 6th St., (310) 832-9364, urbanfeetandskate.net, Insta: @urbanfeet.

MUSIC & MOVIES

THE GRAND EMPORIUM The Grand Emporium is a carefully curated shop that sells vintage music on vinyl, CD, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm. They also have movies available in 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD, and Laserdisc formats. Additionally, there are books on various topics, especially music, movies, and the classics. The Emporium offers vintage and new stereo equipment, including turntables, amps, and speakers, and they carry some musical instruments. 323 W. 7th St., (310) 514-8429, Insta: @thegrandemporiumsanpedro.

Steady Beat Records.

JDC RECORDS Give the gift of music this year! Located in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, JDC Records’ “hip” retail shop offers the best in new and used vinyl, CDs, and tapes, including some of today’s top artists and yesterday’s classics. 447 W. 6th St., (424) 264-5335, jdcrecords.com, Insta: @jdcrecords.

STEADY BEAT RECORDS Steady Beat Records owner L.P. Correa has been buying and selling records for more than 30 years. His L.A.-based record label, Steady Beat Recordings, focused on ‘60s-inspired Jamaican Ska music created by So Cal youths and now includes Cumbia, Latin Funk, and Chicano Soul music from the L.A. area. Visit their new location in Downtown San Pedro. 336 W. 7th St., (310) 971-3960, Insta: @steady.beat.records.

FOR THE KIDS

Rok N Ell Baby Boutique.

ROK ‘N’ ELL BABY BOUTIQUE Rok ‘n’ Ell Baby Boutique in Weymouth Corners carries a sweet collection of baby and kids’ clothing, toys, books, and goods for anyone knee-high to a grasshopper. They also carry gifts for the home and women’s accessories. 1438 W. 8th St., (310) 832-4145, roknell.com, Insta: @roknellbaby.

DELECTABLE TREATS

A-1 ITALIAN DELI & IMPORTED GROCERY A-1 Italian Deli & Imported Grocery brings the flavors of the holidays to your table with premium meats, beautifully arranged deli trays, delicious catering options, classic panettone, delectable desserts, select wines, and exceptional imported specialties. Discover quality ingredients and thoughtful treats perfect for gatherings, gifts, or elevating your seasonal celebrations. 348 W. 8th St., (310) 833-3480, Insta: @a1_italian_deli_andgrocery.

THE CORNER STORE Serving San Pedro since 1947, The Corner Store has long been a neighborhood favorite. Now run by realtor-turned-restaurateur David De Anda and his wife, Julieth, this historic mom-and-pop shop is thriving once again. Come see what locals are raving about—delicious breakfast burritos, rich café de olla, and an expanding selection of house-made cheesecake, pastries, and muffins. Enjoy classic subs, sandwiches, soups, salads, matcha lattes, crafted coffees, old-school sodas, beer, and wine. Just one block from the ocean. It’s the perfect spot for a seaside treat. 1118 W. 37th St., (310) 832-2424, Insta: @thecornerstoresanpedro.

HARBOR VILLAGE LIQUOR STORE Discover our newly remodeled store, now designed for a faster, easier shopping experience. We’re fully stocked with spirits, wine, beer, snacks, and more, plus a brand-new Beer Cave. You can also conveniently order your favorites through DoorDash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats. Stop by and see the new look today! 2414 S. Western Ave., (310) 831-5766.

Paradise Preserves.

PARADISE PRESERVES Paradise Preserves crafts small-batch jams, jellies, marmalades, and pickles using fruits and vegetables sourced from Southern California growers. Every jar is handcrafted—a true labor of love—and remains fresh for several months in the fridge after opening. Thoughtful, tasty, and locally made, these preserves make perfect gifts that are sure to bring a smile. Located inside CRAFTED at 112 E. 22nd St., paradisepreserves.com, Insta: @paradise.preserves.

PIROZZI’S ITALIAN DELI & PIZZERIA Pirozzi’s offers a delectable selection of holiday goodies, including gift baskets, Italian cakes, cookie trays, cannoli, and gift certificates. They also offer customized catering for your holiday celebrations. Be sure to check out their full menu of authentic Italian and Croatian cuisine, and their pizzeria. 1453 W. 8th St., (310) 548-0000, pirozzisdeli.com, Insta: @pirozzisitaliandeli.

Polly Ann Bakery.

POLLY ANN BAKERY Polly Ann Bakery in Weymouth Corners has been sweetening up San Pedro since 1938. They have a full array of delicious holiday cookies, cakes, and pastries that make for great gifts this time of year. 1440 W. 8th St., (310) 519-0966, Insta: @pollyannbakery.

SIRENS JAVA & TEA Sirens Java & Tea offers an assortment of homemade pastries and muffins, as well as a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks. They also offer a selection of products from local artisans and nonprofits. A Sirens gift card also makes a great stocking stuffer. 402 W. 7th St., (424) 477-5603, Insta: @sirensjavaandtea.

STEFFENMARKKUS SPECIALTY ROASTERS SteffenMarkkus is a local San Pedro company dedicated to roasting high-quality, specialty-grade coffees. They offer a wide range of single-origin and blended coffees, including decaffeinated options, exclusive Kona varieties, and brewing cacao. Committed to freshness, their coffees are roasted to order and promptly shipped or personally delivered to those in San Pedro. Coffee is a perfect gift for the coffee lover, and it makes a perfect stocking stuffer! Check them out and place your order at steffenmarkkus.com. Insta: @steffenmarkkus.

WESTERN RPV LIQUOR Find the perfect holiday gift at Western RPV Liquor! From premium wines and craft spirits to festive gift sets and fine cigars, they’ve got something for every celebration. Stop by to explore their curated selection and friendly service that make holiday shopping easy and enjoyable. 29050 S. Western Ave., (310) 519-1400, Insta: @westernrpv.

FOR THE HOME

THE DEN Located next to The Corner Store, The Den is a curated collection of art pieces, ceramics, used architecture, design, art books, and even odd gifts for children and adults. Items rotate, some are one of a kind. Check back frequently for new products. 1124 W. 37th St., (312) 286-6262, thedensanpedro.com, Insta: @thedensanpedro.

Through the Porthole.

HOUSE 1002 It’s hard to imagine not finding some pretty awesome and unique gifts from House 1002’s selection of collectibles, vintage items, art, and architectural salvage. 1002 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 833-1002, house1002.com, Insta: @house1002sanpedro.

THROUGH THE PORTHOLE Through the Porthole is a San Pedro-owned vintage home décor shop filled with a mix of furniture, art, and one-of-a-kind finds. Their showroom changes constantly, making it easy to find a meaningful gift or a cool piece for your home. Come explore one of San Pedro’s hidden gems. 1205 N. Gaffey St., throughtheporthole.shop, Insta: @throughtheporthole.

PET PICKS

Molly D’s Dog Bakery & Pet Supplies.

CREATIVE PET SUPPLY Since 1996, Creative Pet has catered to the needs of San Pedro’s critters of all sizes. From dogs, cats, and fish to chickens, reptiles, and rodents, this family-owned shop has everything you need to care for and pamper your pet. 305 N. Harbor Blvd., (800) 227-0001, Insta: @creativepetsupply.

THE DOG GROOMER The Dog Groomer Self-Wash & Grooming is proud to serve San Pedro—helping your pups look beautiful, feel fresh, and walk out happy every time. They also offer easy-to-use self-wash stations so you can pamper your dog yourself. 461 W. 6th St., #103, (310) 832-7387, Insta: @thedoggroomer310, Mobile Service: @thedoggroomer310onwheels.

San Pedro Mob Dogz Boutique.

MOLLY D’S DOG BAKERY & PET SUPPLIES Owned and operated by San Pedro native Josie Dod, Molly D’s is your neighborhood spot for wholesome treats and quality essentials for dogs and cats. From healthy snacks to everyday supplies, you’ll find something special for your pets. Stop by and say hello—we’d love to meet you and your four-legged friends! 222 W. 6th St. #R3, (310) 935-2727, Insta: @mollydsbakery.

SAN PEDRO MOB DOGZ BOUTIQUE Introducing San Pedro Mob Dogz, where street style meets pawsh vibes. Discover handmade clothes, bandanas, collars, ponchos, shells, candles, and more from 12 talented local vendors. Support small businesses and find something unique for you and your pup this holiday season at San Pedro’s favorite pet-centered market filled with heart. 461 W. 6th St., #104, (310) 872-3291, Insta: @sanpedromobdogz.

LASTLY: DON’T FORGET RESTAURANT GIFT CERTIFICATES! Give the gift of a great meal right here at home. Gift certificates to San Pedro’s local restaurants are an easy, thoughtful way to support neighborhood favorites while treating friends and family to something delicious. From cozy cafés and classic Downtown San Pedro spots to beloved family-owned eateries, a meal out is always appreciated—and always the right size. A perfect last-minute gift that keeps our port town thriving. spt