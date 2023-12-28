This year’s list is about exploration and seeing San Pedro in a different light. We hope you use this (very incomplete) list filled with fun suggestions from local San Pedrans and make it your own. Use it to inspire you to try something new or something you haven’t done in years.

Have you ever watched the Korean Friendship Bell being rung? Have you been to a concert at the Grand Annex? Have you walked the new waterfront promenade? Chances are, many of you have not. It’s time to change that. See how many “to-dos” you can check off the list by the end of the year. It’s time to get reacquainted with San Pedro.

1. “If you’re brave enough, take part in the New Year’s Day Polar Bear swim [at Cabrillo Beach]. If you can survive that, you can take on any[thing] that comes your way in 2024. I’ve done it many times, and it feels great once you are out and wrapped in your towel drinking your free hot chocolate.” – LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn (cabrillobeachpolarbears.com)

2. Take a free guided tour of the Point Fermin Lighthouse by the Point Fermin Lighthouse Society. The lighthouse turns 150 in 2024. (pflhs.org)

3. Get involved in the community by attending a neighborhood council meeting. (Coastal: cspnc.org; Central: centralsanpedronc.org; Northwest: nwsanpedro.org)

4. Enjoy an afternoon watching the ducks at Averill Park.

5. Try to finish a Belly Buster sandwich from Busy Bee Market.

6. Watch the ringing of the Korean Friendship Bell on one of the five dates it is officially rung: New Year’s Eve, Korean American Day (Jan. 13), Fourth of July, Korean Independence Day (Aug. 15), and Constitution Day (Sept. 21).

7. Learn the names of your neighbors.

8. Don’t miss the 44th annual San Pedro Spirit of the Holidays Parade on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. in Downtown San Pedro. (sanpedrochamber.com)

9. Find a good read at Sunken City Books.

10. “Grab a glass of wine and some cheese at The Artistry at the end of a long day. The wine and apps here are yum, and the vibe is amazing.” – Dr. Ja’nae Brown, PT, DPT, Physical Therapy San Pedro (theartistryla.com)

11. Scour the vinyl album racks at JDC Records in Downtown San Pedro. (jdcrecordstore.com)

12. Take a guided tour of San Pedro’s historic Muller House Museum. (sanpedrobayhistoricalsociety.com)

13. Take a ceramics class at Blue Water Clay. (bluewaterclay.com)

14. Go for a weekend walk around Cabrillo Marina.

15. Indulge in a steak at Seaside Bistro. (sidebistro.com)

16. “[I love] First Thursday because it’s the one night of the month where you stand the best chance of seeing the folks in town you look forward to seeing.” – Alan Johnson, Jerico Development/West Harbor

17. Enjoy one of the more than 100 omelettes at the Omelette and Waffle Shop.

18. Buy some stamps at the Beacon Street Post Office and check out the mural by Fletcher Martin, titled Mail Transportation (1938).

19. Volunteer to walk dogs at Harbor Animal Care Center. (laanimalservices.com/harbor)

20. Support San Pedro’s historic preservation by becoming a member of the San Pedro Bay Historical Society. (sanpedrobayhistoricalsociety.com)

21. “Visit one of the AltaSea quarterly Open Houses on Saturday mornings; open to all ages, each open house is focused on a theme — from underwater robotics to aquaculture — educational and fun! The next Open House is February 24, 2024.” – Ann Carpenter, Braid Theory (altasea.org)

22. Visit artist Julie Bender’s 25th Street Mosaic Mural (25th & Patton). (And try to find the San Pedro Today cover.)

23. Try the Boujee pizza from the popular pop-up Miller Butler. (millerbutler.com)

24. Indulge in some breakfast pizza at Joseph’s Bakery.

25. Try the Peruvian Bay Scallops at Trani’s Dockside Station. (tranisdockside.com)

26. During Halloween season, enjoy the annual Scary Stories at Angels Gate Cultural Center. (angelsgateart.org)

27. “Sit at the bar at Baramee Thai Restaurant with a glass of wine and talk to the friendly owners and staff.” – Ryan S. Blaney, Esq., San Pedro Property Owners’ Alliance – PBID (barameethai.com)

28. Check out some great independent films at the annual San Pedro International Film Festival, and watch their annual screening of Oscar-nominated short films. (spiffest.org)

29. Try the “CroMo” (Croatian Mostaccioli) at San Pedro Cafe. (welovespc.com)

30. Check out President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s bathtub during a guided tour of the Battleship Iowa. (pacificbattleship.com)

31. Grab a coffee at The Corner Store and take an early morning walk along Paseo Del Mar. (thecornerstoresp.com)

32. “Enjoy a picnic while sailing the harbor on one of the Los Angeles Maritime Institute’s monthly sunset sails.” – Liz Reinhardt, Los Angeles Maritime Institute (lamitopsail.org)

33. Go on a whale-watching excursion with Harbor Breeze Cruises. (2seewhales.com)

34. Make it a tradition to catch San Pedro City Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker. (sanpedrocityballet.org)

35. Attend one of the four annual community events at Green Hills Memorial Park: Easter Sunrise Service, Memorial Day Observance, October Harvest Festival and pumpkin giveaway, and “Let it Snow” with the holiday tree-lighting ceremony in December. (greenhillsla.com)

36. Fuel up for the day with a Chori-Man breakfast burrito. (thechoriman.com)

37. Visit an Open Studios Day at Angels Gate Cultural Center. (angelsgateart.org)

38. Pick up a new plant for your home at Prop House Plants. (prophouseplants.com)

39. “Since we are on a peninsula, find a spot to see the sunrise in the morning and the sunset at the end of the day. The trails above Deane Dana Friendship Park and Bogdanovich Park provide some remarkable views!” – Robert Bobich, Green Hills Memorial Park

40. Enjoy some Hollywood nostalgia on the silver screen at the LA Harbor International Film Festival. (laharborfilmfest.com)

41. Grab breakfast at Lighthouse Café and check out the beautiful mural featuring the Point Fermin Lighthouse by artist Brenda Gonzales. (lighthousecafesanpedro.com)

42. Break bread with local leaders, politicos, and community members at the Dalmatian-American Club’s legendary bimonthly Fish Luncheon, a San Pedro tradition for more than 60 years. (dalmatianamericanclub.com)

43. Enjoy a live show at the Grand Annex, Collage: A Place for Art & Culture, or Alvas Showroom. (grandvision.org, collageartculture.org, alvasshowroom.com)

44. Drop in for lunch on the patio at Think Cafe. (thinkcafesanpedro.com)

45. “I love our local ‘dive’ bars: The Spot, Alhambra Cocktail Lounge, Harold’s Place, Godmother’s Saloon… there are too many great ones to choose from. And all with their own signature vibe. TIPS: Walk/get a ride, be open to chatting with your bar neighbors, bring plenty of cash for tips, and get ready to have a memorable night.” – Amber Sheikh. Sheikh Impact

46. Take a walk down 6th Street in Downtown San Pedro and check out the Los Angeles Sportswalk plaques. (lasportswalk.org)

47. Try to finish one of San Pedro Fish Market’s World Famous Shrimp Trays. (sanpedrofish.com)

48. Take a walk along the new waterfront promenade and view the construction of West Harbor, scheduled to open in 2025. (westharborla.com)

49. “One thing I love to do in San Pedro (besides eating at Slavko’s) is to get a group of friends together and play spikeball or cornhole at Wilder’s Addition Park on a sunny weekend. Despite being located on Paseo Del Mar, which can be a busy place, it manages to feel cozy, and you can’t beat the beautiful ocean view.” – Nadia Nizetich, San Pedro Today senior writer

50. Go shopping at a San Pedro Makers Market event along the West Harbor waterfront promenade.

51. Grab one of their many Belgian-style ales and sit out in the courtyard at Brouwerij West. (brouwerijwest.com)

52. Participate in a Cabrillo Beach cleanup on the first Saturday of the month. (cabrillomarineaquarium.org)

53. “Catch some live music at The Sardine on a Friday night. It has a good punk rock Pedro vibe, and there’s always something happening there.” – Sophie Daushvili, MFT (thesardinepedro.com)

54. Be brave and ride the Ferris wheel at the Mary Star Fiesta.

55. Try Sandwich Saloon’s famous Chinese Chicken Salad. (sandwichsaloondeli.com)

56. Shop for the perfect gift at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles. (craftedportla.com)

57. “I walk all over and one of my favorite places is Point Fermin Park where the Peregrine falcon nest in the cliffs. People come from all over to photograph them. I feel grateful to live in a town that has these magnificent birds with stunning views of the ocean below.” – Jennifer Marquez, San Pedro Today columnist

58. Take a guided tour of the SS Lane Victory. (lanevictory.org)

59. Watch the annual John Olguin 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from Cabrillo Beach, put on by the Cabrillo Beach Boosters.

60. Enjoy an amazing French dinner and a bottle of wine at Compagnon Wine Bistro. (compagnonbistro.com)

61. Volunteer and/or donate to San Pedro Meals on Wheels, which has been serving the community for more than 50 years. (sanpedromealsonwheels.org)

62. Play a game of hoops (or just watch one) at the famous basketball court at Angels Gate Park.

63. Enjoy a hearty Italian dinner in Niko Pizzeria’s newly expanded dining room. (nikospizzeria.com)

64. Catch one of the many great theatre productions by Little Fish Theatre Company. (littlefishtheatre.org)

65. “Attend grunion nights at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. We see a movie, hatch some baby grunion, and go out to watch thousands of fish hurl themselves up on the beach for a strange but fascinating mating ritual. This year’s grunion season kicks off April 10, 2024.” – Caroline Brady, Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium (cabrillomarineaquarium.org)

66. Grab a beer and gourmet hotdog from Vicky’s Doghouse aboard the Battleship Iowa. (pacificbattleship.com/doghouse)

67. Try the Sunday Brunch at Think Prime Steak House. (thinkprime-steakhouse.com)

68. Visit the “Caught, Canned, and Eaten” exhibit at the LA Maritime Museum and learn about the history of San Pedro’s fishing and canning industries. (lamaritimemuseum.org)

69. Listen to The Watt from Pedro podcast, hosted by San Pedro’s own legendary punk bassist, Mike Watt.

70. Take the first step of getting back into shape by dropping in on a CrossFit class at Heyday Elite Fitness. (heydaytraining.com)

71. “Immerse yourself in one of our local cultural events like Little Italy’s Festa Italiana, the Croatian Independence weekend BBQ, and Dia de los Muertos.” – John Bagakis, Big Nick’s Pizza

72. Meet up with friends over coffee and a freshly baked muffin at Sirens Java & Tea. (sirensjavahouse.com)

73. Go out for a seafood dinner at 22nd Street Landing Seafood Grill & Bar and dine on their balcony overlooking Cabrillo Marina. (22ndstlandingrestaurant.com)

74. Explore the tide pools at low tide at Royal Palms State Beach.

75. “[I love] shopping at Royal Palms Love & Legacy while taking in their enchanting window display.” – Cindy Bradley, San Pedro City Ballet (royalpalmsltd.com)

76. Grab a drip coffee at Sacred Grounds Coffee Cafe. (sacredgrounds.us)

77. Visit LA Fleet Week on Memorial Day weekend. (lafleetweek.com)

78. Try the new pizza menu at Pirozzi’s Italian & Croatian Deli and Pizzeria. (pirozzisdeli.com)

79. Visit the rehabilitating sea lions at the Marine Mammal Care Center. (marinemammalcare.org)

80. “I love spending First Thursdays at Pixels Art Gallery. It’s great to see the community purchasing artwork from students while enjoying live music, free portraits, and dinner!” – Erin Loveridge, Port of Los Angeles High School

81. Take a day trip to Catalina Island.

82. Visit Buono’s Pizzeria’s flagship location in Downtown San Pedro. (buonospizza.com)

83. Try something new and take Mr. Greg’s Group Ukulele Class at Angels Gate Cultural Center. (therockbandexperience.net)

84. Enjoy a plate of homemade Croatian food at the Croatian American Club lunch every Wednesday. (croatianamericanclub.com)

85. Try an Americano from Distrito Coffee. (distritocoffee.com)

86. “My favorite thing to do is to walk to the San Pedro Chamber Farmers Market. It has great vendors and food, and you will always bump into someone you know there! It’s located on the corner of 6th and Mesa and is open every Friday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. So grateful for this perfect location, plus it’s pet-friendly!” – Kaitlyn Estevez, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce (sanpedrochamber.com)

87. Enjoy one of The Green Onion’s famously potent margaritas. (greenonionmexicanrestaurant.com)

88. Attend the annual staged reading of A Christmas Carol, produced by the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District. (sanpedrowaterfrontartsdistrict.com)

89. Attend a wine-tasting event at 5Pours Eats. (5pourseats.com)

90. Try the amazing arancina at La Siciliana. (eatlasiciliana.com)

91. “Grab a charcuterie box from Charcuteries by Pam and head to the Korean Friendship Bell and watch the gorgeous sunset.” – Pam Costa, Charcuteries by Pam and former San Pedro Honorary Mayor (charcuteriesbypam.com)

92. Visit the incredible model railroads at the Belmont Shore Model Railroad Club at Angels Gate Cultural Center. (belmontshorerr.com)

93. Order the Ursich Pizza from Big Nick’s (with extra ranch dressing). (bignickspizza.com)

94. Plan a staycation at Terranea Resort. (terranea.com)

95. Order your next birthday cake or cookies from Polly Ann Bakery.

96. Grab a Longshoreman Lager and a burger at San Pedro Brewing Company. (sanpedrobrewing.com)

97. “My favorite thing to do in San Pedro (and the only thing I do in San Pedro besides eat) is take my lovable rescue Jack to the Eastview dog park virtually every day. Yes, I know, Eastview is not technically San Pedro, but everyone there identifies as a San Pedran. The dog park is a real social event with most attendees being regulars. Lots of fun for everyone involved.” – Steve Marconi, San Pedro Today columnist

98. Attend a Music by the Sea concert at Point Fermin Park in June/July. (musicbythesea.rocks)

99. Don’t miss the Los Angeles Holiday Afloat Boat Parade in December. (laharborholidayafloat.com)

100. Attend Candy Cane Lane at Weymouth Corners.

101. Visit the Los Angeles Fire Department Harbor Museum. (lafdmuseum.org)

102. Search for hidden treasures for your home at House 1002. (house1002.com)

103. “Every Sunday after mass at Holy Trinity, we love to head to the Pacific Diner for breakfast. We sit in the front bar area that used to be run by Vicki, and now we enjoy our meals with Melissa and Deni in the front. It is a must for us every Sunday!” – Jake Sullivan, South Bay real estate agent

104. Try the Stuffed French Toast at Rex’s Cafe. (rexscafesanpedro.com)

105. Admire the beautiful craftsmanship of The Arcade Building in Downtown San Pedro.

106. Attend a San Pedro or Mary Star of the Sea High School football game.

107. Purchase stamps from the Assistance League Post Office in Weymouth Corners, the only all-volunteer post office in the country.

108. Pay your respects at the American Merchant Marine Veterans Memorial. (Harbor Blvd. & 6th St.)

109. Visit the grave of prolific poet and longtime San Pedro resident Charles Bukowski at Green Hills Memorial Park.

110. “My favorite thing to do in San Pedro on a Monday night is going to Team Taiko [at the Grand Annex]. It’s a great way to blow off some steam after work by yelling out ‘kuchi shōga’ and banging the drums.” – Christa Klee, Grand Vision Foundation (grandvision.org)

111. Indulge in the Pappardelle Short Rib Ragu at La Bocca Felice. (bfelice.com)

112. Attend a Shakespeare by the Sea summer performance at Point Fermin Park. (shakespearebythesea.org)

113. Order the Tacos al Pastor at The Original Las Brisas. (theoriginallasbrisas.com)

114. “We enjoy taking sandwiches from A-1 Italian Deli & Grocery to White Point Nature Preserve to watch the sunset.” – Andrea R. Herman, Law Office of Andrea R. Herman, PC

115. Take a selfie with the Three-Eyed Fish mural by artist Dave Butkus. (Gaffey & 38th St.)

116. Savor the Local Calamari New Style at J. Trani’s Ristorante. (jtrani.com)

117. Donate to the San Pedro Skatepark Association. (sanpedrosk8.org)

118. “At some point in the day, take a walk. In the morning, to The Corner Store for coffee or in the afternoon, maybe to the [DoubleTree] hotel in the marina and have a cocktail. No matter where you walk, it is almost always beautiful… It is such a nice community to live in, I feel fortunate to be part of it.” – Suzy Ingram, resident

119. Grab a pint at Port Town Brewing Company when it finally opens. (porttownbrewing.com)

120. Drive around town looking for the mysterious black and white ‘San Pedro Cat’ art. spt