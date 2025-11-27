Farewell to the Green Onion

Green Onion Mexican Restaurant holds a special place in the hearts of many native and long-time San Pedro residents.

When news of its closure was first publicized, it created a massive reaction in town because, undeniably, it’s a Pedro institution. It’s safe to say that the strong response reflects the inner turmoil we all feel about Downtown San Pedro’s changing landscape.

Admittedly, the scope for new development is a much-needed revitalization where foot traffic has steadily diminished, and there are still many empty storefronts. However, losing the Green Onion to a new residential complex has been met with a lot of sorrow and resentment.

The writer with longtime owner Bob Sanjabi in November 2025. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

The Green Onion has been a beloved cantina for people to gather for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, reunions, family meals, and of course, lots of margaritas.

The framed photographs with smiley patrons that adorn the walls are a testament to how deeply ingrained this restaurant has been in the community. Some of the frames are autographed pictures of generals from the nearby military base who frequently came in and were seated in the banquet hall, instead of the regular dinning area, to allow for privacy.

The comfortable and homey atmosphere that many enjoy at the Green Onion is not by chance; it has been fostered by its beating heart, owner Bahman “Bob” Sanjabi.

How an Iranian ended up owning such a popular and successful Mexican restaurant is a good story. Sanjabi immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950s. He has never been terribly enamored with Persian food; however, he immediately developed an affinity for Mexican cuisine when he was introduced to it. His newfound culinary discovery sparked a desire to own a Mexican restaurant.

His involvement with the Original Red Onion Restaurant in Palos Verdes, and close friendship he shared with its owner Bart Earle, provided the perfect training ground to learn how to run a food establishment.

In 1983, when his partnership dissolved, Sanjabi found a vacant restaurant location on Gaffey and 17th Street. Thus, the Green Onion was established and Sanjabi’s dream of owning his own Mexican restaurant realized. A few years later, he was presented with the opportunity to take over an ideal location on 6th Street in Downtown San Pedro, left vacant by Majestic Café’s closing.

One of Green Onion’s famous margaritas. (photo: Sanam Lamborn)

Sanjabi is now a few months shy of turning 91 years old, however, he is still very involved in the restaurant, whether in his office adjacent to the kitchen or just by walking around and socializing with diners. He takes pride in the food that his restaurant serves. He doesn’t have a favorite dish because he confidently says, “Everything on the menu is good and tasty because it is made fresh.”

Sanjabi is soft spoken with a witty sense of humor that makes people feel comfortable and at ease. It is no wonder that he is so beloved by the patrons. When I mentioned my love for the double Cadillac margarita and inquired if I could purchase the iconic glass that it comes in, Sanjabi, without hesitation, gifted me one to cherish and remember the many good times had in his establishment.

Closing the restaurant was not part of the plan, however, the development has forced Sanjabi to call it quits. In the few weeks leading to its closure, the decorative items and the glass cabinets that housed them were emptied and sold. Some of the memorabilia that feature the name of the restaurant are being held on to in case any of the employees choose to carry on the Green Onion legacy at a different location in town, fingers crossed.

In the meantime, many long-time patrons flocked to the restaurant to squeeze in as many visits as they could. In fact, the restaurant was packed most days. In the final days, the walls started looking patchy, as many of the framed photographs were taken. Copies of the menus started disappearing as well.

In a very telling change of time, instead of memorializing their good times in physical photographs, patrons started sharing their pictures taken at the restaurant on the Friends of Green Onion San Pedro Facebook page.

When the Majestic Café closed, a new chapter began for the Green Onion where it solidified itself in the fabric of this community. We can only hope that whichever food establishment moves into the newly built commercial space can establish itself as a comfortable place of gathering for both longstanding and new San Pedro residents. spt

Sanam Lamborn created the Eat in San Pedro Facebook group and Instagram page

@eatinsanpedro.