Some people view fish tacos as humble, but I beg to differ; I think they are complex with an interesting history.

I say complex because they are not served with the typical toppings as beef, chicken, or pork tacos. The original fish taco has a very specific structure: a warm charred corn tortilla, fried battered fish (preferably a hard fish such as pollock or cod), shredded white cabbage, a tangy, creamy sauce, and lime; salsa on top is optional.

Historically, it is agreed upon that fish tacos originated in Baja California, most likely in Ensenada. Eventually, they made their way to other coastal Mexican states and north of the border. There is an interesting debate about who came up with the idea of battering and frying the fish. There are unconfirmed reports that this may have been an influence from Japanese fishermen who had ventured east for fishing opportunities in the early 1900s and introduced the locals to frying fish tempura style.

The original fish taco has evolved a bit through the years, minus the omnipresent shredded cabbage and creamy sauce. Today, grilled fish and shrimp tacos are also very popular. Personally, I gravitate more towards grilled fish or shrimp unless the batter is light and airy. Nevertheless, I love the combination of textures and flavors of the crunchy cabbage and the creaminess of the sauce.

Wondering where to get some fish tacos in San Pedro? It only makes sense to visit our town’s two fish markets/restaurants.

I became a fan of Crazy Fish (28158 S. Western Ave. and 309 W. 7th St.) ever since they opened their first location on Western Ave. Their menu has five taco options: battered or grilled fish and shrimp and grilled Atlantic salmon. The battered fish is made with pollock, while the grilled fish is mahi mahi.

All tacos are served on a large corn tortilla with cabbage, a white creamy sauce they refer to as “crazy sauce,” chives, and their signature three slices of cherry tomato. Tacos can be ordered a la carte; they come in sets of two or as a plate with rice and beans.

You can also order pico de gallo or their spicy salsa (my preference) made with charred tomatoes and chilies. They offer grilled salmon tacos topped with cabbage and cilantro aioli on Taco Tuesdays for a very reasonable $3.50 per taco.

For me, it’s the simplicity and sticking to the original structure that works here. For those who wish to enjoy their tacos with beer, they have a few options on their menu.

Like most locals, I seldom visit San Pedro Fish Market (706 S. Harbor Blvd.). But if you wish to have fish tacos with a view of our port channel, then a mid-week visit is ideal to avoid the crowds.

Currently, they have taken up residency at The Landing at the end of 6th Street. The location has several outdoor picnic tables, each with a QR code to access the menu and order.

They offer grilled shrimp tacos served on a large corn tortilla topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, and their signature red sauce. They also have grilled or fried rockfish tacos served with the same toppings as their shrimp tacos. Although their menu says that these are served with a cilantro crema, they were topped with a light creamy red sauce during my visit.

Each order comes with two tacos and a side of fries with their original hot sauce, a tangy, flavorful condiment that reminds me of the taste of chamoy. I really liked dipping my fries in it. They also have beer options, including their famous Michelada. spt