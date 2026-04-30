More Than a Pet Store

On Harbor Boulevard, a red brick building that once housed a nautical shop called The Sea has quietly become something special.

For more than two decades, it has been home to Creative Pet Supply, a neighborhood pet store and animal rescue where a vintage lifeboat still shades the entrance. Inside, it feels like a true mom-and-pop shop, where customers are greeted by name and every pet’s needs are known.

As San Pedro continues to change, with new developments rising and familiar landmarks disappearing, this small storefront remains a constant. Step inside and you will find a well-stocked pet store alongside a calm, clean space with dogs, birds, and reptiles, all cared for with attention and expertise. The store is known for its strong customer service, and if something is not on the shelf, staff will order it to make sure customers and their pets have exactly what they need.

Owner Stephanie Crawford, who owns both Creative Pet Supply and Animals Rule Placement Foundation, has spent over 40 years in the pet industry. In 2014, she founded the nonprofit rescue, creating a unique model where a neighborhood pet store and animal rescue operate side by side.

“These dogs have already been through so much. We make sure both the dog and the adopter are the right match, because they deserve a true forever home,” Crawford says.

Her approach is intentional. She takes in only a small number of dogs at a time, ensuring each one receives medical care, training, and the attention needed to find the right home.

“Stephanie doesn’t rush adoptions. She makes sure every dog goes to the right home,” says San Pedro resident Carla Duke Williams.

Williams has adopted several dogs through Animals Rule and has also fostered, an experience she says has been especially meaningful for her family. Fostering has given her daughter the opportunity to learn responsibility while helping dogs transition into a home environment. It also helps identify behaviors that may not be visible in a shelter setting, such as a dog that is afraid of a dishwasher or hesitant to walk up stairs. These insights allow Crawford and her team to better prepare each dog and match them with the right home.

Dogs at Animals Rule are given space, stability, and a network of volunteers who walk, bathe, and socialize them. Foster families also play a key role, helping dogs adjust to home life while the organization covers all costs. Crawford carefully matches each dog with its future owner, aiming to make every adoption permanent.

The need for this work has only grown. Local shelters are overcrowded, and many adoptable dogs are euthanized due to lack of space. In some cases, the situations are heartbreaking. Crawford recalled a recent incident on Palos Verdes Drive South where four dogs were thrown from a moving car. Two were killed, one was taken in by another rescue, and Animals Rule was able to save the fourth dog, which has since been cared for and adopted.

Rising veterinary costs are also forcing more people to surrender their pets, including senior dogs, as many can no longer afford ongoing care or the expense of end-of-life services.

Crawford believes stronger enforcement of spay and neuter laws, along with more affordable services, could help address the crisis.

Animals Rule relies entirely on donations and community support. Crawford also supports the rescue by selling new donated items in a dedicated section of her store, with proceeds going directly toward the care of the dogs. The organization hosts adoption events every Saturday at the store and regularly partners with local businesses. Volunteers are always needed to walk, bathe, and foster dogs.

Creative Pet Supply is located at 305 N. Harbor Boulevard. To learn more or get involved, visit animalsrule.org or email info@animalsrule.org. spt