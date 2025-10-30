Bridging the Bay, the Old-Fashioned Way

It was one of those perfect San Pedro mornings: a quiet harbor, a little fog burning off over the bridge, and the smell of salt in the air.

A crowd full of familiar faces exchanged hugs, took selfies, and lined up to board a Harbor Breeze Cruises boat in front of the LA Maritime Museum. We pulled away from the dock and within minutes, San Pedro was behind us and Long Beach was straight ahead.

Twenty minutes later, we were there. No bridge, no traffic, no headaches—just an easy glide across the harbor.

That morning, Supervisor Janice Hahn invited us aboard to show firsthand that her idea for a water taxi between San Pedro and Long Beach can work. She’s pushing LA Metro to have it ready for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. With San Pedro hosting Croatia House and sailing competitions, and Long Beach hosting 18 Olympic events, it’s clear we need more than just the bridges to get around. But Hahn doesn’t want to stop there; she wants this water taxi to be a permanent part of our harbor’s future.

Hahn is just reviving a great idea that never should have gone away. Before the Vincent Thomas Bridge opened in the 1960s, people used to take a ferry between San Pedro and Terminal Island. It was a normal way to commute.

During the ride, Hahn reminded me of that history. “Before the bridge,” she says, “people didn’t think twice about crossing by boat.” She’s right. But in the decades since the bridges opened, we’ve treated the water as a boundary instead of a boulevard. Bringing back the ferry and expanding to Long Beach means more people can use this as a fun and effective means to get there and back.

Recent problems on the Vincent Thomas Bridge suggest we shouldn’t have abandoned the old ferry model. Remember last fall when a big rig carrying lithium-ion batteries crashed and the resulting fire closed the bridge for two days? And I know all of us are dreading the bridge being closed for repairs for 16 months starting next year. It makes you wish CalTrans had listened to Hahn’s water taxi idea years ago.

Last month’s demonstration wasn’t just for show. The boat was full of folks who can help make this happen—Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, Senator Lena Gonzalez, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, union leaders, Metro staff, and representatives from both ports.

Metro wants the 2028 Olympics to be the “Transit-first Games,” moving millions by bus and train. Hahn is pushing them to get creative; after all, we’ve got a harbor. Why not use it? You can already picture tourists getting off the J line and piling onto the dock in San Pedro, cameras in hand, ready to cross the bay the fun way.

Long after the Closing Ceremonies are through, a permanent water taxi service would be an asset to both the San Pedro and Long Beach economies. With West Harbor opening next year, Long Beach families could leave their cars behind and take the water taxi over to our side of the port for dinner and a concert. I can already picture my wife and me taking the water taxi to the Aquarium of the Pacific or to enjoy Cali Vibes or the Grand Prix. Tourists for years to come could visit both sides of the harbor in one afternoon.

According to Hahn, Metro’s study on costs and logistics is due in November, and yes, there will be hurdles: funding, permits, environmental checks —the usual. But if the water taxi demonstration proved anything, it’s that the support is there. People want this. Our elected leaders want it, our business leaders want it, and residents who remember the old ferry days definitely want it.

As a harbor commissioner, I am keenly aware that our ports belong to the people. And it’s time we make the most of our harbor as a connection between our two waterfronts.

There has been a lot of talk about Olympic legacies. While past Olympics have left us stadiums and statues, I think Hahn has the right idea with this one: using the Games to bring San Pedro and Long Beach a little closer together. spt

Lee Williams is a local real estate expert, community advocate, and harbor commissioner at the Port of LA. He believes in smart growth and investing in community, culture, art, and history. He can be reached at lee@lamove.com.