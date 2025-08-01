Let’s talk about something that’s been floating (pun intended) around recently, raising the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Yes, raising it, not tearing it down or replacing it. Just lifting the iconic green beauty about 26 feet higher so the world’s biggest cargo ships can slip underneath and keep the Port of Los Angeles competitive.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka is proposing the idea to coincide with Caltrans’ 16-month redecking plan, scheduled to begin in Fall 2026.

As a San Pedro resident, I hate the idea of a long-delayed closure. As a harbor commissioner, I am tasked with reviewing all the facts and ultimately voting for what’s best for our community. This idea is still in the fact-gathering stage. We’re nowhere near ready to bake that cake.

BIGGER SHIPS, BIGGER FUTURE

We know the latest and largest clean fuel vessels in the world can’t pass under our 185-foot clearance bridge today. That puts us at a disadvantage against Long Beach, which went from 155 feet of clearance to 205 feet with the construction of the new Gerald Desmond Bridge. (Do we really need to call it the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge?)

By raising the bridge to allow more vertical clearance, we’re essentially telling the global shipping industry, “Bring it on. We’re ready.” More cargo coming through our port means more longshore jobs, better economics for our local businesses, and more Public Access Investment Plan dollars spent right here in San Pedro and Wilmington for community parks and projects.

IT’S NOT HAPPENING TOMORROW. AND THAT’S A GOOD THING

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If this project moves forward, it won’t start next year or the year after. It will take time to design a plan, obtain permits, and obtain financing. We’re likely looking at after the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. That’s a blessing in disguise. Why? Because it gives us time to plan and plan well. Additionally, it allows West Harbor time to reach critical mass and establish a local following before a long-term bridge closure.

Wilmington is being forced to deal with the majority of the traffic detours from the redecking project. Most of the alternate routes are grossly unprepared and poorly suited for the added volume. Wilmington deserves a comprehensive plan that includes serious state and federal investment in infrastructure before the bridge closure.

A new plan gives us a longer runway to do it right and provide better coordination with the over 40 city, county, state, and federal transportation projects underway in the Harbor Area.

THE FLIP SIDE: LONGER CONSTRUCTION & COMMUTER PAINS

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. Raising the bridge is no small task. We’re talking about a much longer timeline than the deck replacement alone. This isn’t a summer roadwork project—it could add a year or more to the existing redecking plan, with detours and closures that affect everyone from port truckers to people just trying to get to work.

San Pedro and Wilmington residents already deal with congestion, rail crossings, and narrow thoroughfares. So, any new project must take those realities seriously. That means meaningful community input, smart traffic planning, increasing cargo movement through rail, and significant investment in mitigation efforts. No shortcuts.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR SAN PEDRO?

This plan could extend the bridge’s usefulness for another 75 years and keep the Port of Los Angeles firmly ranked as the busiest port in the Western Hemisphere. Sadly, we too often see short-term vision align with election cycles instead of long-term gains that last for generations.

Raising the bridge stands to protect jobs, attract investment, and boost local businesses. However, we must also protect our quality of life. That means looking out for the neighborhoods that bear the brunt of construction, especially in Wilmington, and ensuring we’re not trading economic progress for years of gridlock.

Obviously, this will open the door to discussions around increasing the number of lanes and possible bike and pedestrian access. I’m no engineer and will await their findings.

In the end, raising the Vincent Thomas Bridge isn’t just about shipping lanes or cleaner vessels. It’s about vision. It’s about asking ourselves whether we’re planning for the Harbor Area we have today—or the one we want to see long after we’re gone.

So, let’s start the conversation. Let’s make sure if this happens, it happens with us, not to us. And who knows, someday, we might be able to tell our grandkids, “You see that ship passing under the bridge? That’s here because we had the guts to think big.” spt