The car culture of the 1960s and ’70s shaped a generation of San Pedrans.

If you grew up in San Pedro during that era, you couldn’t avoid it. Those were the days of clubhouses and cruising, what many view as San Pedro’s “Golden Era.” For them, American Graffiti wasn’t just a movie; it was real life.

These days, few groups reflect that spirit of San Pedro better than the Legends Vintage Car Club.

For the past 25 years, this close-knit group of San Pedro car enthusiasts has been more than just a club; it has become a part of the fabric of the San Pedro community.

Founded in 2000 by retired fisherman and longshoreman Pat Califano, along with a handful of friends, including David Lomeli and Rene Lopez, the Legends were formed not only to celebrate vintage cars but also to give back to the San Pedro community in which they grew up and love.

“We’ve all been blessed by God raising our families here,” says Lou Roupoli, a retired LAFD assistant fire chief and current club president who’s been a member since 2012. “Now it’s time to give back to our town.”

What began as a few friends with a passion for classic cars has grown into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities across the Harbor Area.

“We figured, if we do it ourselves, we can make sure the money goes to charity,” says Califano, who is no longer an active member but maintains an honorary status.

What began with just half a dozen members quickly grew. By 2004, the club made Point Fermin Park the permanent home for its signature event, the Car Show by the Sea. Over the next two decades, it grew into one of the largest vintage car gatherings in Southern California.

A SUMMER STAPLE

This year’s Car Show by the Sea will be held on Sunday, August 31, and promises another full day of nostalgia, music, and family-friendly fun. More than 20,000 people are expected to pass through, with classic cars arriving from all over the western United States.

“We’ve had cars come in from California, Arizona, Nevada, even New Mexico,” says Roupoli. “And this year, we’re expecting another great turnout.”

It hasn’t always been this big. The first Legends car show took place in 2000, featuring 150 cars. During its early years, it was held in different local parks before settling at Point Fermin in 2004. By 2016, the event had grown so much that nearly 800 cars filled the park in a single year.

“We thought it was too much,” admits Roupoli. “So we agreed with the city to cap it at 400 to keep it manageable.”

Organizing a car show of this size requires a lot of effort. The Legends work with several city agencies, including the LAPD, the LAFD, the Department of Transportation, Recreation and Parks, and the Council District 15 office.

Over the years, councilmembers Rudy Svorinich, Janice Hahn, Joe Buscaino, and now Tim McOsker have supported the event by assisting with logistics and permits.

“Councilman McOsker will be there this year to welcome the crowd and present the Councilman’s Award for best in show,” says Roupoli, who also owns Lou’s Floor and General Contracting at Weymouth Corners.

The event also features live music by The Topics (featuring club member Vince La Farga), a variety of food and merchandise vendors, and custom trophies—including the Pat Califano Award, named in honor of the club’s founder, who chooses one of his favorite cars each year.

BUILT ON NOSTALGIA, DRIVEN BY COMMUNITY

Like most enthusiasts, Califano’s love for classic cars dates back to his youth.

“My first car was a 1948 Aero Sedan I bought for $250 when I was 16,” he recalls with a grin. “We cruised all day on Pacific.”

His current pride and joy is a black 1952 Chevy, which he bought in 2011 in Arizona. It sat covered for a while until Califano decided it was time to bring it back to life. That restoration took six and a half years, but the result is one exquisite automobile.

Roupoli, who owns several classic cars, selected his burgundy 1941 Chevrolet Cabriolet for our photoshoot for this month’s feature.

“15,296 were made. Fewer than 150 remain,” he says.

“The reason I like this car, it’s the first year that Chevrolet molded the headlights into the fenders. Prior to that, the headlights sat on top of the fenders. It’s the most accessorized vehicle that Chevrolet ever made.”

For the Legends, their cars are more than machines—they’re time capsules. “When I drive my car, I feel like I’m 18 again,” says Califano. “It takes me back to when San Pedro was full of clubhouses, cruising down Pacific Avenue, and hanging out at the park playing horseshoes.”

That era may be fading, but the Legends are doing their best to preserve it. “We’re the last generation that remembers what Pedro used to be,” says Califano. “We want to keep that spirit alive for as long as we can.”

Roupoli shares that hope. “I got my son Josh involved because I told him, ‘If you don’t learn the history of this town, it’s gone. It’s just one generation away from extinction.”

A LEGACY OF GIVING

What sets the Legends apart isn’t what they drive, but what they give. All proceeds from the car show, vendor booths, and club activities, including their annual dance and holiday toy drive, are donated directly to local charitable causes and nonprofits.

Their list of beneficiaries reads like a who’s who of community service: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Harbor Interfaith Services, San Pedro Meals on Wheels, Rainbow Services, Toberman House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Wounded Warrior Project, City of Hope, Happy Hats for Kids with Cancer, the Beacon House, Boys and Girls Club, First Presbyterian Church Food Bank, Clean San Pedro, and many more.

Over the years, the club has also responded to individual needs—helping a young athlete pay for a trip to a national tournament, supporting a disabled man who lost his home in a fire, and contributing to the restoration of the Point Fermin Lighthouse.

“We sit down as a club and divide the money among the organizations that need it most,” says Roupoli. “We don’t keep a dime.”

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Legends may be fewer in number—membership has dropped from 26 at its peak to just over a dozen today—but their spirit is strong.

Today’s officers include Roupoli as president, Josh Roupoli as vice president, Mark Tippett as treasurer, Frank Colello as secretary, and Whitey Griswold as sergeant-at-arms. Many of them have been friends for decades, and others, like Califano and Roupoli, are even family.

And while the club’s mission remains rooted in tradition, they’ve adapted to modern times. Their website (splegendscarclub.com) features car-of-the-month spotlights, photo galleries, and a store for club merchandise, all of which help raise funds year-round.

“I just think as we get older, I’m still hopeful [for the future], because San Pedro is a town of people that still love it, even if you’re the next generation coming up,” says Roupoli. “And I think that people will still give back to the town as time goes on. It may not be with the old cars, but it’ll be in another way. Because Pedro people are good people.” spt

Car Show by the Sea is Sunday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. For more information, visit splegendscarclub.com.