Peck Park Canyon, also known as Miraflores Canyon, is a 30-acre expanse of natural beauty quietly nestled within San Pedro.

With its shaded trails, native plants, and diverse wildlife, the canyon has become a favorite destination for hikers, runners, dog walkers, and cross-country teams. The trails are named in honor of Ray Patricio, a community activist and longtime volunteer who, along with many others, helped preserve and enhance this special place.

Friends of Peck Park Canyon, a grassroots group of local volunteers, collaborates with Los Angeles Recreation and Parks to maintain the area. One of the group’s most active members is Allen Franz, a native plant expert who has played a key role in restoring the landscape. He has been essential in establishing a native plant garden and organizing volunteer workdays focused on weeding and habitat improvement.

“The Peck Park Canyon is a hidden treasure just steps away from Western Avenue,” says Franz. “It’s San Pedro’s most diverse ecosystem, with trees, a stream, birds, plants, and wildlife. Adding native plants helps provide shelter and food for the animals that live here, from birds to insects. Time spent in nature is proven to be good for your health. I encourage people to get outside.”

Another key figure in the canyon’s transformation is Diana Nave, who has been volunteering in various roles for years. While serving on the Northwest San Pedro Neighborhood Council, she helped secure Proposition O funding, which was used to restore trails and build footbridges. Working with neighbors and with support from the California Native Plant Society’s South Coast Chapter, she also contributed to creating the native garden filled with plants purchased from the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy.

The canyon’s history stretches far beyond modern community efforts. Long before it became a public park, this land was inhabited by the Tongva people, the original inhabitants of the Los Angeles Basin. Later, it served as the original water source for San Pedro, under the control of the Sepulveda family. During the Rancho days, the site was home to the Hernandez Ranch, where Albert Hernandez raised horses, goats, and cattle. He tended the land by hand for decades, pulling weeds and keeping it clean until his passing.

Much of what we now know as Peck Park comes from the legacy of George H. Peck, a wealthy real estate developer and philanthropist who played a significant role in shaping early San Pedro. Beginning in 1929, Peck started donating land that resulted in the creation of four parks in San Pedro, each named after one of his children: Leland, Reina, Alma, and Peck Park—the largest of the four. The Peck family’s influence extended beyond just land; George Peck’s estate also contributed to constructing the Peck Park gymnasium and supported the planting of unique specimen trees and plants from around the world, many of which still line the trailheads today.

“It’s a beautiful canyon that connects all the way to Bandini Canyon,” says Nave. “With natural springs and peaceful bridges, you feel like you’ve stepped into a completely different world.”

Nave leads free guided nature walks through the canyon on the third Wednesday and fourth Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., starting at the lower parking lot on the southwest corner. Volunteer workdays in the native garden, located near the entrance at Walker and Elberon, are also held regularly. The next one is scheduled for July 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

To learn more about Friends of Peck Park Canyon, you can find them on Facebook or contact Diana Nave at diananave@gmail.com to join the email list. spt