Eco Wave Power brings the nation’s first onshore wave energy project to the Port of L.A., launching a new era in clean energy and the blue economy

San Pedro is making waves on a global scale with the announcement of a new project at the port that could easily go unnoticed but has far-reaching impacts on exploring clean energy solutions.

On March 27, the Board of Harbor Commissioners approved the permit for Eco Wave Power, an innovative renewable energy company launching a groundbreaking wave energy project right here at the Port of Los Angeles.

This grants Eco Wave Power the crucial final permit to begin three months of construction at Berth 70 in the Outer Harbor. This two-year demonstration project is the first onshore wave energy installation in the United States—a major milestone for Eco Wave Power and San Pedro’s role in advancing a “blue economy” centered on ocean exploration, innovation, and sustainability.

The project is part of a larger vision championed by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, which aims to make our community a leader in the ocean-based economy. A new report, The Blue Economy in Los Angeles County: Charting a Course Forward, calls for investments in education, skills training, and entrepreneurship to fuel growth in marine-based industries—like wave energy—for decades to come.

Terry Tamminen, president and CEO of AltaSea, says, “To power these new jobs, it is incumbent upon us to address curriculum gaps and provide Southern California students with the knowledge and skills demanded by innovative blue economy employers.”

San Pedro is not just watching change happen—we are leading it.

How Eco Wave Power’s System Works

Eco Wave Power’s system is as clever as it is eco-friendly. Special floaters will be attached to an existing wharf structure. As the waves move the floaters up and down, the motion drives hydraulic pistons that create clean electricity, which is then delivered to the grid via smart containers stationed on the pier. It’s a compact, efficient design—and most importantly, it’s built to protect marine life and coastal ecosystems.

Why This Matters for San Pedro

Tamminen adds, “At AltaSea, we are dedicated to fostering cutting-edge solutions for the blue economy, and Eco Wave Power’s innovative technology is a prime example of that commitment. We are thrilled to support this project, as it sets the stage for wave energy’s viability in the U.S.”

Wave energy has staggering potential—according to industry estimates, wave power could eventually generate over 1,400 terawatt-hours per year, enough to power 130 million homes. Eco Wave Power’s project, co-invested by Shell Marine Renewable Energy, could be the start of something much larger—positioning San Pedro as a key hub in America’s emerging blue economy.

But this is about more than just clean electricity. It’s about jobs, innovation, and a sustainable future. AltaSea’s growing campus is already home to ocean explorers, university researchers from USC and UCLA, and pioneering startups. Together, they are building a thriving ecosystem of opportunity that will benefit our youth, our economy, and our environment.

Berth 70 is tucked behind the wall across the street from AltaSea, so the project won’t be visible from land. With all approvals in place and excitement building, Eco Wave Power’s pilot project will soon transform part of our port into a living example of what’s possible when a community dares to lead.

Stay tuned, San Pedro—the future of energy is here. Let’s ride this wave together and show the world what this proud port town can do. spt