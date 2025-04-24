Since writing this column, on several occasions, I have found myself introducing a business by writing a version of the following: “You have probably driven by this place regularly without noticing.”

Today, I am here to tell you about two eateries that are tucked away in plain sight and easily missed. Their other commonality is serving generous portions for reasonable prices.

I regularly take the 110 freeway from the Gaffey Street onramp, yet like many, I had never noticed Toyo Bowl (134 N. Gaffey St.) in the strip mall on the corner of 1st Street. I was introduced to it when my husband, upon a friend’s recommendation, brought home some takeout. The restaurant signage and its dining room with a handful of tables may be understated; however, the food is impressively good.

Their most popular items are teriyaki chicken or beef. If you can’t choose between the two, you have the option of a combination plate with both proteins. Each order is served in a to-go container and is packed with a mound of food. The plate options on the menu are served with white rice and perfectly steamed vegetables.

Unlike most places where they steam their vegetables to death, making them mushy and devoid of color, their combination of carrots, broccoli, and cabbage maintains their vibrant hue and has a nice crunch when bitten into. You can also order your plate with a side of California roll pieces instead of vegetables.

I really like their chicken teriyaki because it’s consistently flavorful and tender. I absolutely love their orange chicken, but for me, the pièce de résistance here is the Kung Pao chicken. I find it to be incredibly flavorful with the right amount of spiciness. I love the taste of the bright red sauce that the chicken, bell peppers, and onions are tossed in. This dish has a great mixture of textures that add to the overall taste, especially with the crunchy peanuts on top. The food comes out piping hot with a very friendly and prompt service.

On the opposite side of town is Villaseñor Tokyo Teriyaki & Burgers (1438 S. Pacific Ave.). This place is easily missed because it’s in the same lot as a self-carwash. The food is ordered at the walk-up window and served in to-go containers. There are a couple of picnic tables and a floating counter for people who choose to eat their food there.

The most popular items ordered are the single order or combination, teriyaki chicken, beef, or BBQ short ribs. The portions are plentiful; each order comes with white rice, two gyozas (Japanese dumplings), and a small salad tossed with Thousand Island dressing. Additionally, you are given small containers of teriyaki and hot sauce. I think their teriyaki sauce is delicious and on the sweeter side. I like to tap a forkful of rice and meat into the hot sauce for a perfect combination of sweet and spicy.

I was very impressed at how good their gyoza tastes. They have the right amount of ground meat and ginger, which adds freshness to the bite. I also like their fried shrimp, which is perfectly fried and crunchy. What impresses me the most is the amount of meat on their BBQ short ribs; as such, I’d say they are my favorite item on the menu.

The service is very friendly and prompt. You could kill a couple of birds with one stone by giving your car a quick rinse at the self-wash while you wait for your food, like the gentleman who placed his order before me did. spt