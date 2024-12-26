What do you want to know about the current homeless crisis?

Did you know that last year, the homeless population declined by 0.27 percent to 75,312 in LA County, and by 2.2 percent to 45,252 in the City of LA?

While these stats may seem small, they are directionally huge—a decrease by any percentage means our solutions are working. The new year begins with immense possibilities—the desire to set (or reset) new goals. But we should also celebrate, recognize, and build on the previous year’s work and progress.

So, on that note, I want to thank the voters of LA County for banding together and ensuring Measure A passed. A significant victory for homeless service providers and housing advocates, Measure A is an investment by all of you in solutions for our region.

Implementing and expanding proven solutions to reduce homelessness while making Los Angeles County more affordable is a win for everyone, and you did this.

Research has demonstrated the link between an increase in public funding for housing and a decrease in the homeless population. Through Measure A, LA County is primed to boost its publicly financed housing supply—36 percent of funds will go to the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA). LACAHSA is modeled after similar initiatives in New York, San Francisco, and Singapore that scale up housing production and preservation.

Measure A is a prime example of why The Homeless Count, a point-in-time census conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), is critical for developing policy initiatives for effective solutions.

This concentrated effort helps us learn where people experiencing homelessness are located—to help identify trends among various populations and other up-to-date information that can inform local policies, strategies, and funding.

Volunteering for this annual effort is a meaningful way to help leaders make decisions to alleviate homelessness in our region. To register to volunteer, go to count.lahsa.org and learn more about how to get involved.

Often, I’m asked, “Why is this not being solved faster?” Currently, for every 100 people we house in LA, 125 individuals become homeless. It’s like working against the power of a firehose.

If we stopped anyone from becoming newly homeless today, we could solve our region’s homeless challenges in less than five years. While those are incredible numbers, the systems and forces that keep so many in housing instability are stronger than my math (for now).

The issue of homelessness is one of the most impactful of our time and also one of the most complex. From policy discussions to societal ripples, this issue triggers folks for a multitude of reasons.

I often get asked questions like, “How can I make a difference?” or “Why am I seeing more homeless individuals around my neighborhood?” I can offer answers or help find them for you. Ask me anything, and I promise to get you the information you need to help you navigate this multilayered topic.

Email me at info@sheikhimpact.com. Let’s answer your questions about the homeless crisis and get you the information you seek. spt