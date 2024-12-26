My youngest son has always had a keen eye for design. As a child, he noticed details others overlooked.

The best time to travel with our children was when they were in elementary school—past the diaper years but before adolescence. I viewed travel as an opportunity to broaden their horizons. Our road trips often included audiobooks as we explored national parks, visited universities, and toured museums across states and countries. My son would sketch hotel designs inspired by our stays.

These adventures, made possible by travel points and a simple lifestyle, weren’t as extravagant as they may seem.

As he grew older, his observations expanded from hotel designs to cityscapes and infrastructure. He pointed out flaws in intersection layouts, such as the oversized, pedestrian-unfriendly intersection when Harbor Boulevard was reconfigured.

His passion for walkable cities became clear early on. In high school, he embraced public transportation, navigating Los Angeles and beyond on buses and the metro. I was more relaxed with him than his older brother, granting him freedoms I now wish I had given my firstborn.

Today, my youngest is a Regent Scholar at UC Berkeley, studying urban planning. Through him, I discovered the concept of “third places”—spaces beyond home (the first place) and work (the second place), where people gather to socialize and connect with their communities. These spaces are inclusive, where cost isn’t a barrier, and strangers can become friends.

Unfortunately, in our car-centric region, third places are scarce compared to areas with robust public transportation and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

This realization deepened during my recent international travels. Anticipating changes in my employment that might eliminate my accrued vacation time, I took three international trips in one year—a decision I don’t regret despite the changes not happening yet.

In Turkey, we stayed in an apartment by the coast, surrounded by a bustling downtown. Evenings were a revelation: Young adults drank coffee late into the night, older men played backgammon, and families enjoyed playgrounds past sunset. These vibrant, interconnected third places created a palpable sense of community.

Returning to San Pedro, I longed for similar spaces and a more walkable city. Walkable cities foster connections, promote physical health, and reduce car dependence. Third places are vital for connections and aging in place—a critical need in car-dependent areas.

Seniors, in particular, face isolation when they can no longer drive. While parts of San Pedro are more walkable, I’ve come to appreciate the small neighborhood markets. However, the area still lacks cohesive infrastructure to make connections accessible to all. The natural beauty of places like Paseo Del Mar, Cabrillo Beach, and Royal Palms—informal third places—is an asset to our town.

Rather than waiting for large-scale changes, I’ve sought out and cultivated my own third places. Working with seniors has reinforced the importance of staying connected locally. I’ve started playing Mahjong at Peck Park, where camaraderie expands to other venues.

Volunteering, working from local coffee shops, and playing pickleball at Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center are additional ways I’ve found connection. With West Harbor set to open in a year, the community will have more options for gathering and socializing.

I’m deeply grateful for the residents of San Pedro who have worked tirelessly to improve our local amenities—from enhancing the Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center and other clubs to organizing activities like Mahjong and pickleball at Peck Park. Their dedication shows how grassroots efforts can create meaningful third places, even in a car-dependent city.

While we may never achieve the walkability of European cities, we can still build a future where connections are prioritized. This could involve creating more pedestrian-friendly zones, supporting local markets as community hubs, and advocating for better public transportation.

Initiatives like community events, shared gardens, or expanding senior-friendly spaces can also foster these vital connections. Together, we can shape a community that values social interaction and ensures everyone, especially our seniors, has a place to connect and thrive.

To find your home’s walkability score, visit walkscore.com. spt