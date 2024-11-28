A story about finding someone who can change your life for the better

When I was growing up, my parents would always invite my friends over for dinner.

Little did I know, they weren’t doing this just out of kindness; they wanted to understand the kind of people I spent time with.

I distinctly remember my dad advising me not to hang out with specific individuals over the years. Looking back, I realize he did this because he wanted me to surround myself with people who would keep me out of trouble and help me grow into a better person.

Three years ago, I hired a woman who changed my life for the better. At the time, she worked as a bartender and was deeply passionate about CrossFit.

I interviewed Masha Savvina, and although she agreed to work at our gym, she gave me a limited schedule due to her bartending hours. However, after just two weeks of coaching, I knew Masha was special.

I made her an offer: I asked her how much she needed to quit her bartending job and join our gym full-time. Needless to say, it was an easy decision for her, as her dream job was to spend every waking hour at the gym.

That’s when it all began. For the next six months, I had a shadow who asked me countless questions about every minute detail of coaching. This pushed me to become more articulate in explaining the inner workings of teaching people.

She was meticulous with her questions, which, in turn, forced me to get more organized in managing my employees and creating content to help them continue their education. It was challenging and sometimes frustrating, but Masha motivated me to become a better coach overall. I realized I needed to be a better example for her and step up as a leader. She was the catalyst.

Not only did she help me improve, but she also elevated our entire gym. Masha has been an inspiration to both the women and men at our facility. For the past three years, she has been a model of consistency in her diet and training. One of her favorite sayings is “consistency over perfection,” and she is a living testament to it.

If you’re looking around your circle of friends and finding no motivation or inspiration—and I say this with love—then it’s time to look beyond your current circle. What does that look like?

Open your computer and search for the nearest running club or whatever hobby or activity you enjoy or think you might enjoy. Heck, maybe search for the closest gym—now we’re talking.

Surround yourself with people who are better than you. It’s always worked wonders for me. My favorite strength coach once told me, “If you’re the strongest person in the room, it’s time to find another room.”

The moral of the story is to find people who will challenge and push you to become the person you want to be. spt