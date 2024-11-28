“Speak comfort to me, Jacob!” “I have none to give,” the Ghost replied. “It comes from other regions…” –Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

Like many of you, I turn to literature in these challenging times for solace, compassion, and perspective.

Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption and forgiveness, A Christmas Carol, eloquently covers the need to involve ourselves in our local society, where we have the most effective avenues to promulgate change.

“At this time of the rolling year,” the spectre said, “I suffer most. Why did I walk through crowds of fellow-beings with my eyes turned down, and never raise them to that blessed Star which led the Wise Men to a poor abode! Were there no poor homes to which its light would have conducted me!”

To ameliorate the transgressions of his former life, Scrooge eventually finds atonement and the strength to focus on the present, his family, and contributing to the greater good of his community.

Many of us have experienced the comfort that comes with local involvement, and it can serve as a buffer against the adverse psychological and emotional effects of broader world events by fostering a sense of connection, purpose, and resilience.

The presence of a supportive network can reduce stress by engaging with others and help us combat feelings of isolation arising during global crises.

Theatre is also a powerful medium for fostering a sense of community connection. It brings people together through shared experiences, storytelling, and collective participation. The laughter, tears, or moments of reflection during a live performance foster a sense of unity among those present.

These shared experiences within our associations create opportunities for kinship, collective problem-solving, and emotional expression, making challenges feel more manageable.

Fred and I have found the lessons of A Christmas Carol not only inform our own lives; performing this story forges a stronger sense of community for all participants, actors, and audiences.

When we produced the staged reading last year, with Sir Patrick Stewart’s permission to use his adaptation, we discovered the many gifts of this seminal work.

As a community builder, local luminaries and politicians worked with professional actors to bring this story to life and, in the process, were exposed to the power of theatre.

This year, as the first offering in the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District’s Culture TALKS! 2024/25 series, we are bringing back A Christmas Carol to the Grand Annex Music Hall on December 13 and 15.

These performances will feature local luminaries such as LA City Councilman Tim McOsker, former Councilman Joe Buscaino, Harbor Commissioner Lee Williams, nonprofit advocate Amber Sheikh, and professional actors from Little Fish Theatre, House of Bards, and Encore South Bay.

Graciously directed again this year by Renee O’Connor-Sura (House of Bards) and Jacob Nye (Encore Theatre Group), we are augmenting this staged reading with sound effects to create an immersive radio theatre experience.

Our A Christmas Carol performances will also be enhanced by the generous contributions of Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus (Ken and Kathy Creighton), Lucrecia and John Jacobson, Grand Vision staff and volunteers, and Fred’s dance floor company, Mister Marley.

The Arts District created the Culture TALKS! Arts Appreciation Series in 2018 as an expression of our commitment to community arts education and to seek common ground by engaging participants in conversations about culture and how the arts inspire empathy, understanding, and identity. Topics and speakers are selected based on their art and activism to examine how we rise to challenges and perpetuate healthy, sustainable, and diverse communities.

We sincerely hope that by attending a performance of A Christmas Carol, we can provide a physical space to come together, strengthen our social bonds, and celebrate the season while extolling the many blessings of being in each other’s company.

Please consider joining us to establish an annual holiday family tradition. For ticket information, visit sanpedrowaterfrontartsdistrict.com.

“And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Every One!” spt