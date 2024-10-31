Recalling how it started by those who were there

On November 7, San Pedro will celebrate the 27th anniversary of the First Thursday ArtWalk.

In the U.S., the history of the First Thursday ArtWalk evolved organically across different cities, often starting as grassroots events where galleries and artists opened their doors to engage with the public. These events have grown into prominent cultural happenings, blending art, community, and commerce.

Our First Thursday ArtWalk began in 1997. It was initiated by a group of artists, restaurateurs, and urban planners with the goal of revitalizing Downtown San Pedro by attracting locals and visitors to the area through arts and culture events. The ArtWalk centers around Pacific Avenue and stretches between Harbor Boulevard and 9th Street.

The event has grown over the years, evolving from a gallery-centric affair into a vibrant community gathering, including live music, food trucks, and other cultural activities.

San Pedro, with our scenic waterfront setting and relatively relaxed atmosphere, has become a hub for both established and emerging artists. Our ArtWalk continues to function and evolve as a platform for artists to display their work while fostering connections with the local community and visitors.

Present at the birth of San Pedro’s First Thursday ArtWalk were local artivists—Liz Schindler Johnson, Andrew Silber, Robin Hincliffe, Marylyn Ginsburg Kaus, David Meffert, John Fentis, Liz and Jerry Fagan (Lad ‘n Lassie), Warren Gunter, and Alan Johnson, to name a few.

I asked some of them to recount this history:

What was your role in the initiation of this event?

Alan Johnson: It grew out of an effort of the first BID, the Merchant BID. I was president and wanted to engage our downtown arts community to celebrate downtown artists and the fact we were a naturally occurring, decades-old arts district. I convened a group of artists, property owners, and merchants. We talked about a lot of possibilities, like public art, murals, etc., and settled on a monthly art walk.

Andrew Silber: By the time the first gathering of more interested parties occurred, there were about eight or ten people involved. The meeting took place in The Whale & Ale at the two tables with bench seats in the window.

Liz Schindler Johnson: I joined the formation committee and at my first meeting, they were talking about the poster and branding. I got involved and helped select the poster by David Meffert who had an advertising and graphic design business in town at the time. In the early days, I also assisted with getting the area cleaned up, trash cans emptied, etc., so our arts district would look presentable.

Why was this important for San Pedro?

Silber: There was concern of the image of Downtown San Pedro being dangerous in the evenings for families or couples to go strolling, shopping, or dining. Alan suggested that a successful evening art event taking place each month would soon dispel these fears and change San Pedro’s anachronistic Beacon-Street-at-its-worst image. I suggested First Thursday, as more seats/tables are available for filling in all our eateries than on any given Friday night.

Schindler Johnson: It was important because, although people in the arts community knew San Pedro was home to many artists, the ArtWalk had the effect of making it known throughout [the] Greater Los Angeles area. This has brought more positive attention and support for San Pedro’s artists over the years.

How do you feel about the ArtWalk now?

Johnson: It has evolved as things need to do to survive. The addition of the food trucks really kickstarted attendance, and turned it into a community-wide event, rather than folks simply interested in art. But the two can coexist.

Fast-forward to the current day, and our First Thursday ArtWalk is now supported and promoted by the artists, galleries, arts organizations, the San Pedro PBID, and the Waterfront Arts District. It’s a delicate balance between letting it be an organic self-creating entity each month and keeping the event going.

To celebrate the 27th anniversary, the Waterfront Arts District will be transforming the historic Arcade Building (479 W. 6th St.) into an art and artisan’s marketplace. A donor reception will take place at 5:30-6:30 p.m. with food and wine, and then it’s open to the public 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Please consider joining us and get a jump on your holiday shopping, and remember, art is a great gift.

