Although the thought of an “atmospheric river” running through your home or yard may not be something that generally keeps you up at night, the severity of recent storms has undoubtedly been a wake-up call for many.

With this in mind, we thought it may be helpful to offer steps homeowners can take to be better prepared for winter. Below are five things homeowners can do to prepare their home for the winter months:

1. Clean or install gutters. When gutters are clogged, it causes water to puddle on roofs, leading to leaks and further damage. It may also cause additional water to run off directly onto the home or the foundation. If you do not have gutters present, it’s a great investment and a way to divert water away from your home.

Water entering the foundation or under your home is the biggest cause of foundation damage, which can be costly. You want to ensure that downspouts push water to the street or major drains away from your home.

2. Complete a roof inspection. Having a leaky roof during heavy rains can be an absolute nightmare. Not only does it lead to damage, but finding roofers available during this period can come with a heavy premium. By performing a simple roof inspection or having a roofer come out and perform a “tune-up” before the storm, you can hopefully locate and correct any issues before the rains hit.

3. Caulk windows or doors where gaps exist. This can be a simple DIY project. Inspect the exterior of your home and see if gaps appear in these areas. This is common over time due to normal settling and may be as simple as adding some caulking in these areas to prevent water intrusion.

4. Divert water whenever possible. If you have flat or sloped areas on your property where puddling occurs, adding drains, sandbags, etc., are ways to avoid having water contact your foundation directly or spread to other areas of your home.

5. Inspect and service your furnace. Many So Cal homeowners may not use their furnaces or forced air units often, but it’s always wise to change the filter and have the system inspected annually. This will ensure there are no gas leaks and the system works properly and efficiently during the winter months.

We always like to reiterate the importance of shopping locally. We have plenty of local vendors that can service these needs and know the area well. Feel free to email us if you have any questions or need recommendations for any of these service needs. spt