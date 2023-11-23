‘Tis the season for giving!

As 2023 comes to a close, let’s all be mindful of where we spend our gift-giving dollars. San Pedro may not have everything, but you can find something for everyone (including yourself) in town. While this list is far from complete, we hope this gift guide encourages you to keep your dollars local during the holidays and all year round.

SPECIALTY GIFTS

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE The Assistance League of San Pedro-South Bay’s Holiday Boutique offers a full selection of stunning holiday décor, beautiful ornaments, and eye-catching gift ideas, including jewelry and crystal items. The gift shop also carries cookbooks, apparel, greeting cards, and a full selection of See’s Candies! 1441 W. 8th St., (310) 832-8355, assistanceleague.org/san-pedro-south-bay.

CABRILLO MARINE AQUARIUM GIFT SHOP The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Gift Shop is a true treasure by the sea. The shop features ocean-themed ornaments and art, fun family puzzles, and a great selection of books. They also offer a wide selection of products online. Plus, all proceeds go towards programs at the aquarium. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., (310) 548-8394, shop.friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org.

THE CORNER STORE Open since 1947 and now under new ownership, San Pedro’s charming neighborhood café carries a full selection of old-fashioned bottled sodas and candy that make for perfect stocking stuffers, not to mention a unique assortment of gifts. While you’re there, make sure to grab a pastry and coffee to go! 1118 W. 37th St., (310) 832-2424, thecornerstoresp.com.

CRAFTED AT THE PORT OF LOS ANGELES Come discover handmade, heartfelt gifts for everyone on your list at CRAFTED, Southern California’s largest permanent modern makers market! Over 100 talented artists are represented, offering everything from candles, handcrafted rugs, plants, and art to handmade jewelry, unique apparel and accessories, artisanal foods, and much more. Please visit craftedportla.com for holiday hours and information. 112 E. 22nd Street, craftedportla.com.

DISTINCTIVE EDGE FRAMING & GALLERY Since 1981, Distinctive Edge Framing & Gallery has been helping the peninsula “deck the halls” year-round. In addition to framing, they specialize in art sales, restoration, and decorating tips. 28639 S. Western Ave., RPV, (310) 833-3613.

DIVINE ELYSIAN WELLNESS Located in The Terraces (second level), Divine Elysian Wellness offers a wide variety of services to help one relax, rejuvenate, and improve your life. Whether you’re interested in increasing your energy or would like to explore alternative medicine, chances are they can help. Give the gift of self-care with a Divine Elysian Wellness gift card, and be sure to check out their Instagram page @divineelysianwellness for their “12 Days of Christmas Specials.” 28901 S. Western Ave., Ste. 225, RPV, (424) 267-6251, divineelysianwellness.com.

JOHN MATTERA PHOTOGRAPHY Display the beauty of San Pedro in your home! John Mattera Photography has captured and archived many impressive images of San Pedro during his decade as lead photographer for San Pedro Today. These images can be purchased as high-quality prints, canvases, or coasters. Mattera’s collection also includes a variety of college football action photos on canvas from UCLA, USC, and Notre Dame games, the ultimate gift for your favorite Bruin, Trojan, or Fighting Irish fan. (310) 308-9766, johnmatteraphotography.com.

RUSTIC CHARM & PETALS Located on 7th St. in Downtown San Pedro, Rustic Charm & Petals offers a variety of clothing, accessories, home décor, and charming gifts, including Pedro-inspired tees and sweatshirts and their best-selling Zip Code Pillows — a perfect gift or addition to your home this holiday season! They also offer various workshops for the community, including flower arranging, wreath-making, and more. 251 W. 7th St., (310) 755-4576, rusticcharmandpetals.com.

FOR THE HOME

BEACON HOUSE THRIFT SHOP The Beacon House Thrift Shop boasts a wide array of household appliances, books, and clothing at affordable prices. All proceeds benefit the Beacon House’s primary mission to help men recover from alcoholism and addiction. 812 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 514-4940, beaconhousethrift.org.

SOUTH SHORES ACE HARDWARE Home improvement projects have become more popular than ever. If you have an upcoming project, South Shores Ace Hardware (under new ownership) is stocked for all your holiday DIY and home improvement needs. Power tools (and gift cards) always make great stocking stuffers! 2515 S. Western Ave., Ste. 101, (310) 833-1223.

CLOTHING & APPAREL

BADFISH CLOTHING COMPANY Badfish Clothing Company has become one of San Pedro’s favorite local clothing brands. Chockfull of originally designed t-shirts, hoodies, and caps, this popular store in Downtown San Pedro has become a bastion for the skate and surf crowd. Also, they’re the only local retailer with official “Three-Eyed Fish” merch! Check out their new, bigger location just down the block from the original store. New location: 337 W. 6th St., (310) 521-9965, badfishclothing.com.

KAIYŌ LOS ANGELES Inspired by their love of the sea and coastal living in San Pedro (Kaiyō means “ocean” in Japanese), Kaiyō Los Angeles offers fair-traded, eco-friendly, sustainable, and handmade products. The shop features a variety of size-inclusive women’s apparel, from blouses and dresses to jackets and swimwear, featuring sizes from small to 3XL. They also carry numerous gifting options, such as jewelry, candles, botanicals, and more. Check out their array of products in-store or online. 359 W. 7th St., kaiyolosangeles.com.

LUDIC Just off the corner of 9th and Grand is one of San Pedro’s most stylish boutiques, LUDIC (short for “ludicrous”). The shop carries an array of women’s clothing and offers all-inclusive sizes, from small to 3X, plus accessories, gifting, and home goods. 915 S. Grand Ave., (562) 999-1347, shopludic.co.

MANDYZ BOUTIQUE Mandyz is capping off 2023 with their annual Black Friday sale November 24-25, offering 15-30% off storewide. The sale will also feature $10 scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, and earrings, plus a special on sweaters — buy one, get the second one for 50% off. Check out their stock of hand-picked, trendy, and fashionable clothing and accessories! 1442 W. 8th St., (310) 521-8400.

MCKENNA’S PENDLETON The essential shirt among South Bay surfers and dockworkers alike, McKenna’s Pendleton has been keeping the Harbor Area warm since 1986. Located a short hop away in Lomita, the store carries the largest selection of Pendleton products in Southern California, featuring current men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and home goods. 2304 Pacific Coast Hwy., Lomita, (310) 539-2725, mckennaspendleton.com.

ROOTZ UNCHARTED Founded in 2017, Rootz Clothing Company opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in Downtown San Pedro in 2021. Promoting their philosophy of “Live. Love. And Explore.” the shop features Rootz-branded apparel for menz, womenz, and gromz (kids). They also carry a collection of hats and jackets. Check out their new location! 450 W. 6th St., (310) 480-1262, rootzuncharted.com.

ROUNDTRIP COLLECTIVE New threads with a vintage vibe! This Downtown San Pedro boutique features high-quality women’s clothing, accessories, and gifts. Their winter collection includes a wide selection of sweaters, jackets, jeans, and loungewear. 617 S. Mesa St., (310) 935-8295, roundtripcollective.com.

ROYAL PALMS LOVE & LEGACY With a “a jet set world view on style,” Royal Palms is a chic boutique that caters to classic style in women’s apparel, boasting fashion that is simple and comfortable while pushing boundaries with colors and prints. The shop offers an array of clothing perfect for gifting, from sweaters and dresses to loungewear and luxury basics. You can view their beautifully curated selection of women’s fashions on their website or at their newly opened shop in Downtown San Pedro. 261 W. 7th St., royalpalmsltd.com.

STYLED BY SOLUNA Born from a love of fashion, styling, and vintage, Styled by Soluna prides itself in its hand-curated collection of pretty little things. Styled by Soluna has partnered with a number of small female-owned businesses to bring their clients quality, handcrafted goods. In addition to fashionable clothing and accessories, they offer apothecary, macrame, and various unique gifts. 369 W. 7th St., styledbysoluna.square.site.

URBAN FEET & SKATE San Pedro’s shoe headquarters! Urban Feet carries everything from classy to sporty to work shoes, including popular brands like Ugg Australia, Vans, and Rainbow Sandals. 329 W. 6th St., (310) 832-9364, urbanfeetandskate.net.

HOBBIES

THE BIKE PALACE What’s a more classic holiday gift than a brand-new bike with a bright red bow? Since 1973, The Bike Palace has been catering to the community’s two-wheeled needs, and no matter your age, we can all agree that popping a wheelie is still pretty cool. They’re stocked with plenty of sizes and models to choose from for any age. 1600 S. Pacific Ave., (310) 832-1966, thebikepalace.com.

JD HOBBY CENTER If you’re looking for a gift that sparks creativity and relaxation, take a look inside JD Hobby Center. Their 10,000 square-foot retail space on 6th St. is full of various models, books, collectible toys, movie memorabilia, and pop culture items. 471 W. 6th St., (310) 514-3702, jdhobbies.yolasite.com.

JDC RECORDS Vinyl continues to be as popular as ever these days. If you have an audiophile in your life, JDC Records’ “super cool” retail store in Downtown San Pedro is chockfull of new and used vinyl records that would make a great gift. 447 W. 6th St., (424) 264-5335, jdcrecordstore.com.

JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

CAPTAIN’S TREASURE CHEST From 14k white and yellow gold to sterling silver or costume jewelry, even watches and class rings, gift ideas abound at this beloved family-owned business. On Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, Captain’s Treasure Chest is offering various specials, including Christmas pins, earrings, and bracelets for only $10 each! 28901 S. Western Ave., Ste. 219, RPV, (310) 519-1856, captainstreasurechestjewelry.com.

GOLDEN TREASURE JEWELERS One of the jewels of Weymouth Corners, Golden Treasure Jewelers specializes in 14k yellow and white gold, diamonds, sterling silver, and watches. And with their jewelry cleaning service, you can get your jewelry all sparkly and shiny for the holidays. 1453 W. 8th St., Ste. C, (310) 548-4008.

FOR THE KIDS

ROK ‘N’ ELL BABY BOUTIQUE

The perfect spot to find quality gifts for newborns and more, Rok ‘n’ Ell Baby Boutique in Weymouth Corners carries a sweet collection of baby and kids’ clothing, toys, books, and goods for anyone knee-high to a grasshopper. They also carry gifts for the home and women’s accessories. 1438 W. 8th St., (310) 832-4145, roknell.com.

HOLIDAY TREATS

5POURS Calling themselves the “best little wine shop on the peninsula,” 5Pours opened their doors on Western Avenue with a huge selection of wines from around the world. From Napa Cabs and Central Coast Pinot Noir to Old World Burgundy and Bordeaux, they have something for everyone. They even carry more than 25 Croatian and Slovenian wines. 29050 S. Western Ave. #137, Rancho Palos Verdes, (424) 342-9748, Instagram @5pours.

COMPAGNON WINE BISTRO You can’t go wrong with gifting a bottle of wine. Fortunately, Compagnon Wine Bistro in Downtown San Pedro has a wonderful selection of more than 60 unique wines from around the world. You’re bound to find a great bottle, even for the most refined palate. Gift certificates are also available. 335 W. 7th St., (424) 342-9840, compagnonbistro.com.

PIROZZI’S ITALIAN & CROATIAN DELI & PIZZERIA Serving the San Pedro community for almost five decades and now under new ownership, Pirozzi’s offers a delectable selection of holiday goodies, including handmade gift baskets, Italian cakes, cookie trays, cannoli, and gift certificates. They also offer customized catering for your holiday celebrations. While stopping by, be sure to check out their full menu of authentic Italian and Croatian cuisine, as well as the launch of their new nighttime menu and pizzeria. 1453 W. 8th St., (310) 548-0000, pirozzisdeli.com.

POLLY ANN BAKERY Polly Ann Bakery in Weymouth Corners has been sweetening up San Pedro since 1938. They have a full array of delicious holiday cookies, cakes, and pastries that make for great gifts this time of year. Don’t forget to pick up a treat for yourself! 1440 W. 8th St., (310) 519-0966.

SIRENS JAVA & TEA The coffee shop that’s become the hub of Downtown San Pedro, Sirens Java & Tea offers an assortment of homemade pastries and muffins, as well as a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks. They also offer a selection of products from local artisans, such as candles and cookies, including vegan and gluten-free options. While waiting for your latte, pick up a Sirens mug or tumbler as a gift (or use it yourself on your return visit). A Sirens gift card also makes a great stocking stuffer! 402 W. 7th St., (424) 477-5603, sirensjavahouse.com.

STEFFENMARKKUS SPECIALTY ROASTERS There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than with a cozy cup of coffee and the people you hold dear. Veteran- and minority-owned, SteffenMarkkus offers “small batch coffee roasting by two guys in San Pedro.” This season, they are featuring limited edition holiday coffees while supplies last, which make perfect stocking stuffers or simply a special beverage to serve during your holiday celebrations. They offer whole bean or ground coffee options, plus free local delivery in San Pedro. Use code “HOLLY15” for 15% off your first order. (424) 308-5187, steffenmarkkus.com.

PET PICKS

CREATIVE PET SUPPLY Since 1996, Creative Pet has catered to the needs of San Pedro’s critters of all sizes. From dogs, cats, and fish to chickens, reptiles, and rodents, this family-owned shop has everything you need to care for and pamper your pet. 305 N. Harbor Blvd., (800) 227-0001, creativepet.com.

THE DOG GROOMER Prep your pup for the holidays! Located on 6th Street in the heart of Downtown San Pedro, The Dog Groomer offers both professional grooming services and self-wash stations for your furry family members. They also offer an array of CBD pet products and flea medicine, as well as gift certificates. 461 W. 6th St., #103, (310) 832-7387, Instagram @thedoggroomer310. spt