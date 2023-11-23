There is more going on at Deane Dana Friendship Park and Nature Center than meets the eye.

With over 123 acres, this Los Angeles County park has spectacular views, hiking, a nature center, picnic tables, a youth employment program, volunteer activities, an owl, a 100-year-old desert tortoise, and programs and classes for all ages. The park overlooks San Pedro and has an appreciation and respect for nature and Native Americans.

A monthly Aztec Danza class for beginners is held on the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. A Native American volunteer wears traditional Aztec garments and teaches dance in a circle. Classes provide spiritual, physical, and mental self-care through song, music, and dance. Healing Through Art in Nature offers a connection to native culture, art, and nature. The class is held every other Saturday from 1–3 p.m. Both classes are provided at no cost. Children must be accompanied by a parent, and there are no classes in December.

“The park is a home away from home for the community. We serve everyone from infants to elders and welcome people of all abilities to visit,” says Maria Chavez, park supervisor. “We have hiking paths that accommodate wheelchairs. Our bus takes seniors and others up the hill so they can have the same access as everyone else. Our playground is being redesigned to be ADA compliant so it can be used by all children.”

According to Vern Ryan, a regular walker at the park, Friendship Park lives up to its name as a friendly place to be. He describes his time there, walking up the hill six times, as peaceful, like a fishing hole that is so good, you do not want to spoil it by telling too many people. However, now he encourages folks to visit and experience it as a get-away place. He says it will lift spirits, and you will always feel better after a walk there.

“You can see Catalina from one angle, and if you look the other way, there is Downtown Los Angeles,” says Ryan. “There are so many walks of life here: older people, walkers, bikes, skateboards, dog walkers, and I even saw a unicycle going up the hill one day. Everything is in harmony, sights, sound, and love. You will feel the positive energy if you walk here.”

The park staff visits senior facilities and shares about nature and their animal ambassadors. Animals injured in the park are housed on-site, including a sketch owl named Hercules, two desert tortoises — one over 100 years old — plus snakes, scorpions, lizards, and a falcon.

The park can be rented for children’s birthday parties and includes an age-appropriate nature activity and a ride on the bus for a guided hike. It is not uncommon to sing “The Wheels on the Bus (Go Round and Round)” while on the bus. Other park classes and activities for families and children include a parent-and-me multilingual nature class with animal meet and greets, a hike, and an introduction to Spanish and sign language. The course focuses on making new friends, bonding, and appreciating nature. There is also a drop-off daycare in the mornings.

Other activities include a women’s group that provides comradery, physical activity, and a connection with nature. Upcoming events include field trips to other county parks, a Mother’s Day fiesta with local vendors, a senior hiking group, and a holiday pet “paw-ty” held on December 9 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The Youth Employment program is for ages 14-24 and teaches young adults work skills while employed and paid as a county employee. With so many opportunities, stopping in the nature center to get more details is best, as their website is not always current.

Deane Dana Friendship Park and Nature Center is located at 1805 W. 9th Street. For more information, call (310) 519-6115. spt