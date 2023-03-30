One of my life’s passions is talking with people of all ages to inspire and motivate them to discover their passion, to believe in themselves, and to stand up for what they believe in. Looking back, I credit my father for instilling in me passion and my mother for encouraging me to stand up for what I believe in. So, when asked to speak to students, organizations, or during mentoring sessions, I ask myself, “What can I say that will inspire, motivate, and help others to discover their passion?”

This was the case when I was recently asked to speak to the Assisteens volunteer group of middle to high school students at the Assistance League here in San Pedro. Most of us know the Assistance League by the famous volunteer-run post office at Weymouth Corners, but there is so much more to the organization. (Watch “Pirozzi Live #43” on my YouTube channel to learn more about the Assistance League.)

The following day, I spoke to the San Pedro Rotary, which had just celebrated its 100th anniversary of serving our community. One of the members asked me if I would speak to the organization after they read my last column, “Truth & Positivity.”

I focused both presentations on providing a deeper understanding of who I am by discussing being a child of immigrants; my journey and struggles along the way from being a kid from San Pedro with a “C average” in high school to earning a master’s degree in engineering from Loyola Marymount University; my journey from working at Vons to becoming an executive at the Boeing Company; the importance of relationships, faith, family, and community; and how “sacrifice leads to success.”

I tell my story and life’s journey of challenges, successes, and failures in hopes of reaching that one person listening who might see in me what they see in themselves, to learn how I faced and overcame challenges they may be facing today. I have taken this approach for over 25 years talking with students and organizations because, in today’s society, we seem to be judging a book by its cover and jumping to conclusions without truly understanding the whole story of the person in front of us.

For example, I remember speaking to students in a summer program by another local nonprofit, Sharefest, with a diverse group of Boeing colleagues. We shared our journey of becoming aerospace engineers with the students and then spent time launching bottle rockets together. As we gathered at the end of the program for closing comments, I asked, “How many of you thought, when you first saw us, that we had it easy getting to our positions at Boeing? That we grew up with a silver spoon?” A majority of the students raised their hands. Then I asked, “After learning about our journeys and spending time together, how many of you see something in yourself that you see in us?” Almost all raised their hands.

Another recent experience was being interviewed by a young man for a college project. The young man asked me how he could influence his friends to volunteer in the community. I paused, thought for a minute, and asked, “Are you volunteering in the community?” He said, “No, not yet.” I replied, “The best way to inspire others is through action.” I encouraged him to find a passion that aligns with an organization or something he could get involved in and bring his friends. He had never considered it this way and thanked me for the insight.

So, what does this all mean? I firmly believe in storytelling to inspire others about what is possible and how to overcome adversity. These experiences and connections will have the most profound impact on the world around us, especially on the next generation. I encourage you to start or continue having these conversations with your children, grandchildren, friends, and family with more intention than ever before. Ask deep questions, listen intently, and provide honest and thoughtful answers. Your impact will last for generations. spt